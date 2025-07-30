Here's Why Some Eggs Have 2 Yolks

Whether you're raising backyard chickens to save yourself from high egg prices, or you purchase your eggs from the grocery store, you've likely come across a double egg yolk at least once in your lifetime — or, you will at some point. Cracking open an egg expecting the usual single yolk — only to be surprised with two — is a rare occurrence that the superstitious see as a sign of anything from abundance to death. But the cause of a double-yolked egg lies with the hen that laid it. The double yolk typically occurs in young or old hens because of how their reproductive system handles the egg-laying process.

A hen is born with all of the eggs she'll ever lay, but egg-laying only happens for a certain period of time in her life cycle. When a hen is old enough to start laying, the eggs make their way into the ovary to develop further. Since hens only have one working ovary, all eggs go to the same side. A double-yolk happens when two eggs are released at once and a shell develops around them both. Young hens with reproductive systems just getting into full swing, and older hens finishing out their last few eggs, are the most likely to produce double yolks. The likelihood of a double yolk is about one in one thousand, except in some places of the world where hens are specifically bred to produce double-yolk eggs.