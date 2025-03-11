Steer Clear Of These Egg Cooking Mistakes To Stay Safe

Eggs are delicious (albeit pricey, as you may be paying more for eggs at restaurants and grocery stores these days) and, unless you're following a vegan lifestyle, you probably always have a dozen eggs in your fridge, at the ready, for whenever a craving strikes. Whether you prefer them scrambled, sunny side-up, poached, baked into a quiche, or even simply folded into a favorite baking project, eggs are a staple. However, this staple does come with risks, namely in the form of salmonella.

Time for some harsh (and icky) truths: Salmonella is spread when the eggshells come into contact with infected bird droppings. Chickens carrying the bacteria can also contaminate their eggs before the shells are formed. Salmonella can cause gastrointestinal distress and may require antibiotic treatments, and certain individuals can become extremely ill or even die after a salmonella infection if they're part of a high-risk group. Luckily, while salmonella is easily spread to eggs, it's also easy to avoid when you take the right precautions and fully cook your eggs.

It's not just salmonella you need to worry about, though. Cooking eggs using somewhat risky methods can also cause bodily injury, fires, and other hazards. Here are the egg cooking mistakes you'll want to steer clear of in order to stay safe.