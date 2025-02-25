Get Ready To Pay More For Eggs At This Classic Breakfast Restaurant

As Americans continue to deal with the national egg shortage (and the subsequent rise in egg prices) that's come as a result of the ongoing bird flu, businesses that rely on eggs as a major part of their revenue are starting to feel the pressure. And when businesses feel the squeeze, their customers end up feeling it too. Denny's, lovingly referred to as "America's Diner," is doing what they have to in order to deal with the new (hopefully temporary) normal. The restaurant announced it will be adding a temporary surcharge to meals that contain eggs. Those who may be familiar with Denny's and its focus on American breakfast staples likely already know that eggs make up a sizable portion of the menu.

According to CNBC, the restaurant chain put out a statement announcing the price increase. "Due to the nationwide egg shortage and increased cost of eggs, some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that contains eggs. The statement did not specify which specific markets and locations will incur the surcharge, but that it is a decision made 'market-by-market and restaurant-by-restaurant,' due to the fluidity of the situation."