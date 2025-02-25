Get Ready To Pay More For Eggs At This Classic Breakfast Restaurant
As Americans continue to deal with the national egg shortage (and the subsequent rise in egg prices) that's come as a result of the ongoing bird flu, businesses that rely on eggs as a major part of their revenue are starting to feel the pressure. And when businesses feel the squeeze, their customers end up feeling it too. Denny's, lovingly referred to as "America's Diner," is doing what they have to in order to deal with the new (hopefully temporary) normal. The restaurant announced it will be adding a temporary surcharge to meals that contain eggs. Those who may be familiar with Denny's and its focus on American breakfast staples likely already know that eggs make up a sizable portion of the menu.
According to CNBC, the restaurant chain put out a statement announcing the price increase. "Due to the nationwide egg shortage and increased cost of eggs, some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that contains eggs. The statement did not specify which specific markets and locations will incur the surcharge, but that it is a decision made 'market-by-market and restaurant-by-restaurant,' due to the fluidity of the situation."
How bird flu has impacted the nation's egg market
The spread of bird flu has had a massive impact on the chicken and egg market, with millions of hens being killed to attempt to slow down the spread. As a result, there's been an egg shortage which has led to empty grocery store shelves and higher prices on what few eggs that do manage to show up in stores. Wholesale prices for large shell eggs have increased to a stunning $8.07 per dozen. At the same time, grocery stores have continued to limit consumer purchasing, with stores like Aldi, Costco, Walmart, and Trader Joe's placing limits on egg purchases with the hope of regulating the supply as much as possible by cutting down on panic buying.
Denny's may be the latest egg-centric restaurant to make an announcement like this, but it isn't the only one and chances are it won't be the last. Waffle House has added a 50 cent surcharge per egg to its menu in recent weeks, for example. As the threat of bird flu spreads and the egg shortage continues, you can expect to see more restaurants and grocery stores passing on the increased cost to consumers. As for when this can be expected to end, no one knows. The bird flu has been ongoing for several years with no signs of stopping.