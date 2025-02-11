Is Chicken Safe To Eat Right Now?

The bird flu outbreak has been getting attention lately, leaving customers concerned about the safety of consuming chicken or eggs. But while the outbreak is certainly affecting shoppers, its risks are not health-related for most consumers. As the name suggests, the bird flu is a strain of the influenza virus that affects mostly birds. It can spread to other animals (including humans), but unless you work in the dairy or poultry industry you're very likely safe from getting infected.

Since 2024, there have been 68 confirmed cases of humans being infected with the H5 bird flu virus. Of these, 41 cases were of people who worked with cattle, 23 were of people who worked with poultry, one was categorized as other animal exposure (from backyard animals, wild birds, or other animals), and three had untraceable sources. Bird flu works similar to other types of flu, meaning it's usually airborne or spread via bodily fluids like mucus, saliva, or excrement. Unless you're directly handling poultry or cattle, you probably aren't directly exposed to these fluids or to surfaces that might be infected by them.

For even more peace of mind, consumers will be glad to know that no case of someone getting the bird flu from consuming poultry meat (or other products, for that matter) has ever been recorded. If you're nervous about the outbreak, simply make sure to thoroughly cook your chicken, and to wash your hands after handling it.