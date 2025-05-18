Ina Garten Thinks One Common Kitchen Tool Is Totally Overrated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It seems like there's a kitchen tool for every task and ingredient these days. While some are useful, others really only serve a single purpose and take up precious kitchen storage space. Examples of these include salad scissors, egg yolk separators, and vertical tomato slicers (here's how to cut them like a pro). Most chefs will tell you these tasks require nothing more than your bare hands or a sharp chef's knife. Ina Garten is more than qualified for identifying useful kitchen tools and there's one particular item she believes is completely overrated: the garlic press.

A garlic press is designed to firmly press a whole clove of garlic into tiny, pulverized pieces. It takes the place of having to chop up garlic with a knife. In the "Ask Ina" section of her Barefoot Contessa website, Garten explains, "I never use a garlic press; I always have a knife handy and it does the same thing perfectly well. The fewer fancy gadgets you have, the more organized your kitchen will be."

Still, many home cooks keep a garlic press in their arsenal. It may keep your fingers from absorbing strong garlic odors, but it isn't very versatile. I recently tried to push a knob of fresh ginger root through my garlic press, hoping for the same results it gave with garlic. Instead, the press broke apart, leaving me to hand chop my ginger anyway. I haven't, nor will I, replace the press. If only I'd asked Ina first.