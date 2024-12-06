Why The Pantry Is The Last Place You Should Store Nuts

You have been storing your nuts all wrong! Well, probably, that is. While it's just fine to keep your nuts (we have some thoughts on which are best) out on the counter or in the pantry if you'll be snacking on them regularly and going through them quickly, this is not the ideal place for long-term storage.

That's because nuts are loaded with oils. (Which is also why you need to refrigerate homemade nut butters.) The oils in nuts are what make them such a satisfying snack, with much of the unique flavor of nuts coming from these oils. Although the oils in nuts are responsible for all the delicious taste that keeps us eating them by the handful, they also spoil easily and can cause the nuts to go rancid.

Nuts are a rather expensive snack compared to others due to the nature of harvesting and processing, so it's a major bummer to toss out a bag of nuts that have been lingering around too long. Thankfully, you can really stretch out the lifespan of your nuts by keeping them in the freezer.