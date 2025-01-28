Is It Possible To Freeze Fresh Eggs?
Eggs are one of the most versatile foods around. Whether it's hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled, they make for an easy breakfast. They offer a quick protein boost, and pair deliciously with cheese as well as many other ingredients. However, like most foods, too much of a good thing can be off-putting. So if you've lost your appetite for them, or just can't finish that Costco-sized carton of cage-free eggs, try freezing them. Yes, you can freeze your eggs.
According to the FDA, you should avoid freezing eggs in their shells. Since eggs are mostly liquid, freezing them in the shell causes them to expand and crack. This will result in a messy freezer cleanup and a frosty, unappetizing egg. Also, don't be tempted to try it with hard-boiled eggs, either — they're one of the foods you should never freeze.
The easiest way to freeze fresh raw eggs is by using an ice cube tray. Crack a fresh egg into each section, toss in a bit of salt to each, and cover with cling wrap. Once frozen, transfer the eggs to an airtight container, label them with a date, and you're all set. It even doubles as a handy meal prep hack, too.
Things to watch out for when freezing fresh eggs
When freezing raw eggs, it helps to lightly scramble them so the whites and fattier yolks mix. If you're separating the eggs, salt and stir the yolks using Melissa Clark's hack for freezing egg yolks before freezing them separately. This is because whole yolks don't tend to freeze so well, and can turn into a gelatinous texture. If you only want egg whites, which can more easily be frozen on their own, simply separate them before freezing them in the ice cube trays. There's no need to add salt to just the whites, and you can freeze them in larger containers if you've got a lot.
Frozen fresh eggs, egg whites, or yolks, can last up to a year in the freezer. But don't push it too far — overstaying the expiration date could lead to foodborne illnesses like salmonella, according to the FDA. To defrost your eggs, simply place them in the refrigerator overnight to allow slow and safe thawing. By morning, they'll be ready to make some perfectly seasoned scrambled eggs.
When defrosted, the eggs should taste pretty much the same as non-frozen eggs. The salt prevents the eggs from thickening, preserving their texture once defrosted, too. So, next time you're staring down a giant carton of eggs, don't stress. Just pop them in the freezer and enjoy them at your own pace.