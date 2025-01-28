Is It Possible To Freeze Fresh Eggs?

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods around. Whether it's hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled, they make for an easy breakfast. They offer a quick protein boost, and pair deliciously with cheese as well as many other ingredients. However, like most foods, too much of a good thing can be off-putting. So if you've lost your appetite for them, or just can't finish that Costco-sized carton of cage-free eggs, try freezing them. Yes, you can freeze your eggs.

According to the FDA, you should avoid freezing eggs in their shells. Since eggs are mostly liquid, freezing them in the shell causes them to expand and crack. This will result in a messy freezer cleanup and a frosty, unappetizing egg. Also, don't be tempted to try it with hard-boiled eggs, either — they're one of the foods you should never freeze.

The easiest way to freeze fresh raw eggs is by using an ice cube tray. Crack a fresh egg into each section, toss in a bit of salt to each, and cover with cling wrap. Once frozen, transfer the eggs to an airtight container, label them with a date, and you're all set. It even doubles as a handy meal prep hack, too.