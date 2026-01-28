12 Overpriced Foods To Avoid When Grocery Shopping

Store-bought as much as fresh ones, despite the fact that there's nothing easier than making them at home. This is why we've nominated this protein-rich grab as one of the most overpriced grocery items out there. Though undeniably satisfying to be able to snatch a pre-cooked egg out of the fridge to do what you want with it, this store-bought variety costs way more than it should. At our local Walmart, a single package of Great Value hard-boiled eggs costs . Meanwhile, an costs only $2-3.

If you still can't quite get past the inconvenience of having to wait the 10 minutes it takes to hard-boil an egg, there are other options. Like so many foods in your pantry, forethought is key to making life easier in the kitchen. Rather than cooking eggs in small batches, consider loading the entire carton of eggs into a large pot of boiling water. Once the eggs are cooked, simply rinse them with cold water (an expert method for hard-boiled egg shells that slip off with ease) and transfer them to an airtight container. Place the cooked eggs in the fridge to be used at your convenience. Hard-boiled eggs usually last up to seven, making them the perfect way to add bulk and protein to salads or to enjoy on their own for a deliciously nutritious midday snack. ​