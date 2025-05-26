You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Copycat Teriyaki Shop Salad Dressing
There's just something that hits different when you eat a salad at a teriyaki shop, Seattle's unspoken obsession. That something? The dressing. Also called China coast salad dressing, it brings a refreshing creaminess to just about any blend of veggies you can think of. Slightly tart and just a little sweet, it's a dynamic and complex dressing that only really requires three ingredients: rice vinegar, mayo, and sugar. We suggest using Kewpie mayo for a little extra richness. No Kewpie? No problem. There are a few additions that can make American mayo taste Japanese, like some extra sugar and rice vinegar. (Don't be fooled by the Kewpie mayo you see at Costco — it isn't the real stuff and won't lend the same luxuriousness as actual Japanese mayonnaise.)
A basic teriyaki shop salad dressing recipe will mix a ¼ cup of rice vinegar with a ¼ cup of mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons of sugar. It really is that simple. Prepare your two-ingredient teriyaki sauce, drizzle it over some chicken thighs and sticky rice, and round your meal out with some homemade teriyaki shop salad.
Different ways to jazz up teriyaki shop salad dressing
While there's nothing wrong with a plain three-ingredient salad dressing, there's also no shame in zhuzhing things up a little. For example, it's common to bring a little nuttiness to the party by adding some toasted sesame or a tablespoon of sesame oil. If you're out of sesame, try throwing in some poppy seeds with a little black pepper. Sure, you can add some salt to taste, but you could bring some umami to the dressing by adding a dash of soy sauce instead.
Similarly, if you don't have any rice vinegar, you can substitute it with mirin. Run out of sugar? Just use honey — but you may want to increase the amount to get the same level of sweetness. If you need a little kick, add some Dijon mustard or a bit of wasabi if you prefer horseradish. Want some punch without heat? Add a little garlic — powder, granules, or minced garlic all work wonders equally. The world is your oyster here; add whatever ingredients bring you joy and live your teriyaki shop dreams.