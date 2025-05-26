You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Copycat Teriyaki Shop Salad Dressing

There's just something that hits different when you eat a salad at a teriyaki shop, Seattle's unspoken obsession. That something? The dressing. Also called China coast salad dressing, it brings a refreshing creaminess to just about any blend of veggies you can think of. Slightly tart and just a little sweet, it's a dynamic and complex dressing that only really requires three ingredients: rice vinegar, mayo, and sugar. We suggest using Kewpie mayo for a little extra richness. No Kewpie? No problem. There are a few additions that can make American mayo taste Japanese, like some extra sugar and rice vinegar. (Don't be fooled by the Kewpie mayo you see at Costco — it isn't the real stuff and won't lend the same luxuriousness as actual Japanese mayonnaise.)

A basic teriyaki shop salad dressing recipe will mix a ¼ cup of rice vinegar with a ¼ cup of mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons of sugar. It really is that simple. Prepare your two-ingredient teriyaki sauce, drizzle it over some chicken thighs and sticky rice, and round your meal out with some homemade teriyaki shop salad.