The Store-Bought Stock Ina Garten Can't Get Behind

Ina Garten, celebrity chef, well-timed cookbook author, and recent memoirist, has built a veritable empire around wholesome foods cooked simply and well. Despite her focus on making things from scratch, Garten still keeps it low-key and accessible in the kitchen. Her signature line, "store-bought is fine," makes her at once down-to-earth yet aspirational. But, there is one stock that Garten thinks should never come from a supermarket.

According to Garten, store-bought chicken stock is not fine, and she encourages her fans to make their own in advance. (Chicken stock freezes very well for up to three months, so it's easy to be prepared.)

"You really can't buy good chicken stock the way you can make good homemade chicken stock," Garten says, in a short YouTube interview with Williams Sonoma. However, in another interview, Garten told Today that if you absolutely cannot make your own stock — and she has a very simple recipe on her Barefoot Contessa website if you're interested — then you should try to pick a brand that "doesn't have too much salt in it."