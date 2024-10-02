Thanks To Dunkin', Ina Garten Can Never Look At A Doughnut Again

Ina Garten has worn many hats — cook, TV show host, cookbook author, shop owner, etc. — and she just added "longform writer" to her repertoire. This month, Garten published the memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," and in it, she revealed her first and perhaps most foundational calling, entrepreneur.

As a student at Syracuse University — a campus that suffers cold winters — Garten purchased a fur blanket from a friend's father. It was the end of fall semester, which meant temperatures were dropping and finals season was arriving. The friend's father told her to pay when the blanket was delivered, and between ordering and receiving the blanket, she had forgotten to muster the money. When the blanket arrived, she found herself with a meager pocket and an expectant bill. Unsure how to move forward, she pulled inspiration from a 1950s sitcom.

"I had to find some way to pay for that blanket," Garten recounts in her memoir. "I came up with an "I Love Lucy" solution that turned out to be my first foray into the food business."