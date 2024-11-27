Here's How Many Spuds You Need Per Person For Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a staple of any holiday table (year-round, really). But if you're feeding a group of people that's larger than usual, you're probably concerned about just how much of them to make. Since everyone loves the simple, buttery, and starchy spuds a little bit extra around this time of year, you'll want to stick by a general guideline on what quantity to cook per person if you don't want to run out before everyone's had their fill.

If you have to eyeball things at the grocery store while you're picking ingredients up, then you can do a rough potato count per group of people. For four people, you'll want to aim for six large potatoes. For six people, nine large potatoes, and so on. You're looking for about a half-pound of raw potato per person because once they're cooked and combined with additional liquid ingredients they'll become heavier and more substantial. Quantity-wise, it's not a perfect science since people always favor some sides over the others and you won't exactly be able to predict what people are in the mood for that day.