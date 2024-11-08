Toss Granola In The Air Fryer For A Quick And Toasty Crunch
Granola, a profound blend of rolled oats, seeds, dried fruit, and sweetener, is a beloved breakfast staple that can be enjoyed on its own or served on anything from yogurt to açaí bowls. It easily satisfies that craving for a sugared, crunchy (and healthy!) snack. And if sweets aren't your thing, savory granola has also become a recent trend, substituting the traditional oats with nuts and seasonings, which make for a great topping on avocado toast and salads.
Whether you buy the prepackaged bags and bars of granola or prefer to make a homemade batch, give your granola a warm and toasty crunch without having to turn the oven on using one simple yet effective trick: tossing your granola into the air fryer.
There's a reason why air fryers are so popular, with about two-thirds of American households owning at least one. And in case you aren't already aware, no, there is absolutely no frying involved in the process. The countertop convection oven can cook pretty much anything to crispy perfection in a fraction of the time it takes to bake in a traditional oven. Air fryers are super easy to use and create impressive results with state-of-the-art functions; their circulating heat within a single basket allows for even toasting and a simple, short cleanup time.
How to make granola in the air fryer
Using an air fryer to make granola is ideal because it cuts the cooking time of traditional granola recipes in half without compromising the quality of its satisfying crunch. Most batches can be ready in just under 15 minutes, which is perfect for anyone looking for a quick snack with golden, crispy results. Throw any packaged granola into your air fryer, or try an easy hand-crafted recipe (you can granolafy nearly anything). Granola recipes are fully customizable, so add any nuts, seeds, dried fruit, or snack mix you prefer. While you can toss any ingredients into your air fryer basket directly with little to no effort and still concoct a palatable meal, there is an operation to follow for the best outcome.
You'll want to start off by preheating your air fryer to 330 degrees Fahrenheit. It isn't required to preheat your air fryer before use, as they're designed to heat within minutes, but just trust us on this substantial air fryer tip, as a preheated basket will create the most desirable results. Start combining your mix of ingredients together in a bowl, stirring thoroughly. When done, line your air fryer tray with parchment paper, and spread your granola blend in a smooth, single layer. Air fry for 8 to 12 minutes, checking and stirring every few minutes to prevent burning. Once the granola turns a golden brown, it's done! Remove the basket and allow the mixture to cool for about 10 minutes, and then it's ready to enjoy.