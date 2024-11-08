Toss Granola In The Air Fryer For A Quick And Toasty Crunch

Granola, a profound blend of rolled oats, seeds, dried fruit, and sweetener, is a beloved breakfast staple that can be enjoyed on its own or served on anything from yogurt to açaí bowls. It easily satisfies that craving for a sugared, crunchy (and healthy!) snack. And if sweets aren't your thing, savory granola has also become a recent trend, substituting the traditional oats with nuts and seasonings, which make for a great topping on avocado toast and salads.

Whether you buy the prepackaged bags and bars of granola or prefer to make a homemade batch, give your granola a warm and toasty crunch without having to turn the oven on using one simple yet effective trick: tossing your granola into the air fryer.

There's a reason why air fryers are so popular, with about two-thirds of American households owning at least one. And in case you aren't already aware, no, there is absolutely no frying involved in the process. The countertop convection oven can cook pretty much anything to crispy perfection in a fraction of the time it takes to bake in a traditional oven. Air fryers are super easy to use and create impressive results with state-of-the-art functions; their circulating heat within a single basket allows for even toasting and a simple, short cleanup time.