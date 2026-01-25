These Are Most Expensive Dishes At These 11 Pricey Chain Restaurants

If you're talking fine dining, you might only think of Michelin-starred restaurants or even your own local, favorite, farm-to-table eatery. However, there are a few chains around the country that are pulling out all the stops and doing their best to provide an upscale dining experience. While the words "chain steakhouse" might conjure up images of Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn Steakhouse, we're looking at some establishments that are slightly more discerning and even, in some cases, luxurious.

So what should you order when you get there? If you're really trying to splurge, you've got options. These pricey chain restaurants aren't shy about charging what they're worth, and you can find entrées on their menus that range in price from a moderate $20 to $30 to an eye-watering multiple hundreds. In some cases, you might even be spending over $150 for just an appetizer. While that may sound a little shocking for a chain restaurant, you'll have to judge for yourself whether or not the food is worth the financial investment. Here are the most expensive dishes at some of the country's most notoriously pricey chain restaurants.