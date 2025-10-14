The Unique Way Ruth's Chris Steak House Cooks Up Its Steaks To Perfection

With the soaring price of beef and steaks, it is increasingly difficult for many people to treat themselves to a dinner at a nice steak restaurant. Heck, even beef jerky is expensive these days. And there is nothing worse than finally being able to save a few bucks for dinner out, only to have that painfully expensive ribeye be nothing more than mediocre. This is one of the reasons people choose Ruth's Chris Steak House — the restaurant chain with the curious name, when they're in the mood for steak is because it consistently serves up superior cuts, plus other specialties like lamb, pork chops, and seafood. The steaks are known for being perfectly cooked, with an even, browned crust, served on a plate that literally sizzles.

The steaks at Ruth's Chris aren't merely cooked over a grill or griddle. Every Ruth's Chris location around the world uses a custom broiler to cook its steaks. Using her degrees in chemistry and physics, founder Ruth Fertel designed a unique infrared broiler that cooks steaks at an astounding 1800 degrees Fahrenheit. To put this in perspective, most home kitchen oven broilers go up to 500 to 550 degrees. When the steaks arrive at customer's tables, they are presented on plates that are heated to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which explains the signature sizzle that guests have come to expect at the establishment. This isn't just for the "wow" factor; the concept was built around the belief that steaks should be enjoyed hot, from the first bite to the last.