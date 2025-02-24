The Best And Worst Chain Restaurant Crab Cakes, Ranked According To Reviews
Crab cakes are a simple yet tasty food that has been around for a longtime. The savory fishcake is said to have been created by Native Americans who would remove the crab meat from its shell by hand, add a couple ingredients and then form them into cakes. The dish was then adopted by American settlers, and in the 1920s when refrigerators started being used for food transportation, they spread across the country with different adaptations being produced by different regions.
Today, most crab cakes consist of lump crab meat, bread crumbs, and seasoning bound together with eggs, mayonnaise or mustard — or a combination of the three. It's then formed into a patty or meatball shape and baked or fried until the outside is a beautiful golden brown. However, each restaurant chain that serves crab cakes has its own variation of the dish as well as its own way of preparing it. The important thing is not to use too many toppings and overpower the flavor of the crab.
In order to determine for you what restaurant chain and its crab cake is worth the visit and which ones are maybe a little too fishy we have ranked dining chains from worst to best. To determine this we analyzed customer reviews that talked about the taste, preparation and overall quality of the crab cake. If you want to learn more about the evaluation process, go to the methodology slide at the end of this article.
14. The Keg
When David Aisenstat became chairman of The Keg Steakhouse in the 1990s, one of the values that he instilled in the franchise among being accessible and providing an upscale dining experience was consistency. However, based on diners' experiences when ordering the establishment's crab cake, that merit does not seem to have been upheld as time has gone on. The appetizer is made with panko, pan-fried, and comes with a lemon dill sauce.
A diner on Tripadvisor titled their review "So-So" after dining at The Keg and ordering the crab cake with a burrata salad and garlic mashed potatoes added on. The patron was disappointed with what they received describing the crab cakes as well as the burrata "very small," adding that the cake was mainly filled with breading. The only good thing about the meal, the reviewer said, was the potatoes. Another customer on Yelp called the steakhouse's food "not good at all," stating that the crab cake was mushy and tasted strongly of dill. A patron also accused the restaurant in a Yelp review of using cheap crab and an excessive amount of filler for the price the business is charging.
13. Legal Sea Foods
The crab cake at Legal Sea Foods is labeled on it's menu as a "Legal Signature," although after reading customer reviews from those who have ordered it, some might question why as the reactions are not as glowing as one would expect for a specialty dish. The food item is made with lump crab, mustard sauce, greens, corn, onions, tomatoes, and is served with a Dijon vinaigrette.
A writer with Business Insider was not impressed with the dish at all. They described the crab cake as "surprisingly small" with no crust on the outside and likening the crab on the inside to the consistency of pulled pork. While the reviewer did say that the flavor was fine they still called it the "most boring dish" they tried, adding that they were shocked that it was labeled as a signature as there was nothing unique about it. A customer on Yelp who ordered the crab cake combo called it "meh" stating that the mustard sauce it came with was tasteless, noting the only good thing was the coleslaw. The diner emphasized that they would think twice before eating at Legal Sea Foods again. Another patron who frequents the restaurant took to OpenTable to share their disappointing experience. The reviewer stated that usually the crab cakes are nicely browned yet soft and moist but this time around they were crunchy and dry.
12. Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill has been around for 25 years, originating in St. Petersburg, Florida and prides itself on the little details. However, it does appear that despite the establishment's attention to detail it has some faults as reviews show that its preparation of its Maryland-style crab cakes is inconsistent. The dish is prepared in-house with lump crab and comes with a red remoulade sauce.
One diner on Yelp called the crab cake nice, stating that although it was somewhat small it had very little filler and came with a lot of lump crabmeat. Another customer who shared their experience on Yelp was not as pleased, and despite stating that everything else was amazing, they were not impressed with the crab cake. The patron said that the fishcake tasted only of salt and burned their tongue. That was not the only Yelp post that complained about the plate's dish. A reviewer explained how the crab cake they received smelled and tasted of burnt rubber; they speculated that it was possibly due to the use of too much paprika.
11. The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille's crab cakes are unique as they are made with both North Atlantic lobster and lump crab and then served with house-made lemon basil aioli and grilled lemon. Based on reviews, customers do seem to enjoy the addition of lobster but not much else with the dish.
A Yelp post from a patron talked about how the cakes contained large pieces of lobster claw but were not warm enough when they arrived, adding that the corn salad it came with was sweet — too sweet to be paired with the already naturally sweet seafood. A diner on Tripadvisor even called the lobster and crab cake incredible. Another customer on Tripadvisor agreed that the seafood plate was full of flavor and meat but complained that the sauce it came with tasted as if it was jarred tartar sauce mixed with ketchup which definitely doesn't sound like what you would expect from a more upscale restaurant like The Capital Grille.
10. STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse promises incredible food for those who visit the restaurant, and while some might say it lives up to that promise, others don't. The steakhouse's Jumbo Lump Crab Cake — only available on the dinner menu — is prepared with whole grain mustard cream, chili thread, and a cucumber mustard seeds salad. Now you might be wondering, what is jumbo lump crab meat? Typically it is a premium piece of crab meat — which also means it's more expensive — that remains in large chunks when cooking with it.
A diner on Yelp gave the crab cakes a rating of four out of five calling them pretty good but noted that they are small and "nothing out of the ordinary." Another Yelp reviewer also enjoyed the dish describing it as very good, also highlighting the small salad that it comes with. A patron on Tripadvisor who was visiting the restaurant for their birthday ordered the crab cake and was very displeased to receive it cold despite the plate somehow being warm.
9. Phillips Seafood
The recipe that Phillips Seafood restaurants use today is the same one that was created by Shirley Phillips, the co-founder and co-owner of the restaurant chain and Phillips Foods. Today there are a variety of different ways that diners can order the crab cake at Phillips including on its own as two 4-ounce cakes and one 8-ounce cake, as a sandwich, as an add-on to other dishes, and paired with a steak. It seems that no matter which way the crab cake is ordered most customers enjoy it, but some have experienced issues with its preparation being inconsistent.
A diner on Yelp ordered the Hooper Island Crab Cake and said that it was delicious, filled only with crab meat that was well seasoned, also coming with mashed potatoes and asparagus. The reviewer ended up giving the dish as a whole a nine out of 10. A different Yelp post was just as glowing, calling the crab cake that came with the diner's steak "perfection." Another patron who took to Yelp, however, did not have a similar experience. The customer got the Ultimate Crab Cake and explained how the cake had some bigger pieces of crab but was mostly filler. The writer also complained that the crab cake was barely browned and the inside was runny like an over-easy egg, adding that their husband received one that was dark brown on the outside and crisp yet the inside was somehow just as runny.
8. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Despite Ruth's Chris being among some of the best steakhouse chains in the United States, Ruth's Chris Steak House closed its NYC location near Times Square after 30 years, predominantly due to issues with foot traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic. Reviews on the steakhouse's crab cakes, although mixed, indicate that it wasn't them that was keeping customers away. The restaurant's Sizzling Crab Cakes comes with two cakes as well as lemon butter.
A diner on Yelp's husband ordered the crab cakes after having it recommended by a server and said that he "couldn't have been more pleased" with the appetizer. On the other hand, another customer on Yelp was disappointed after getting the crab cake as an add-on to their steak and it was indiscernible from the sauce that it came with. A reviewer on YouTube tried the crab dish and gave it 3 out of 4 stars, explaining how the crab cakes were tasty and better than they expected with more crab meat than filler. The YouTuber did call the cake sweeter than others they have had but still stated that it was overall a great crab cake.
7. Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime was inspired by Mitchell's Ocean Club — which combined a traditional, modern steakhouse that has high quality seafood with a lively lounge environment — and opened its first location in 2008. The chain's use of top seafood appears to show through in its crab cakes which have received primarily positive responses from diners. The Jumbo Lump Crab Cake comes with a sweet and sour slaw and a mustard aioli.
A patron on Yelp who ordered it said it was "probably the best crab cake" they had ever had, adding that they would definitely recommend it. In a post to TripAavisor titled "I rarely give an excellent rating" another diner complimented the crab cakes by claiming that they are almost as good as ones that they had in Maryland, where crab cakes are a staple due to the its vicinity to Chesapeake Bay where there are an abundance of blue crabs. The only complaint was from a customer on Yelp who said that the crab cakes were overly salty for their taste.
6. The Palm
When The Palm opened in 1926, the founders instilled values which were to treat customers like they're family, to provide those guests with delicious food, and to always transcend their expectations. Customer experiences shared online show that almost 100 years later the chain is, for the most part, still delivering on these beliefs — even with its Jumbo Lump Crab Cake which is available on the lunch and dinner menu and comes with an old bay aioli.
On Yelp a diner complimented not only the crab cake calling it "magnificent" but also commented on how helpful and welcoming the staff was, making them feel as if the experience was all about their enjoyment. Another customer on Yelp highlighted the atmosphere of the restaurant as well as the service, adding that the crab cake appetizer was "delicious." One patron on Tripadvisor did say that the crab dish was tasty but complained about it only coming with one cake as well as how dense the cake was.
5. Morton's
Despite Morton's being a steakhouse and existing today because of a hamburger, most customers seem very pleased with the restaurant's crab cakes. Morton's offers both full and half orders of its Jumbo Lump Crab Cake which comes with mustard mayonnaise, arugula, thinly sliced red onion, and Grana Padano cheese. The steakhouse also has Mini Morton's Crab Cakes on its bar menu for guests to enjoy with a whole grain mustard Beurre Blanc sauce.
In fact the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake was given a rating of five out of five on Yelp from a patron who described it as being a good size with no filler and being loaded with crab meat. The reviewer also commented on the sauce which they said tasted like a tartar sauce with a hint of horseradish. Another diner on Yelp did call the crab cake average but referred to the salad that it came with as "amazing." Meanwhile, the sauce the crab cake is served with was called the "star" in a different review on Yelp because that it amplified the taste of the crab. The diner did also state that the cake itself was good but complained of how small it was.
4. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill
Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill makes both quality and flavor a priority in the dishes that it prepares and serves. That is evident from the positive reviews that those who have dined at the chain and had its crab cakes have left. The crab cake is pan seared and served with fresh mango jalapeño, and a Dijon mustard sauce.
A diner who visited the steakhouse with their work team ordered the crab cake and stated in a Yelp review that it was large enough for the four of them to share, also shining a spotlight on the Dijon mustard sauce that it is served with. Another patron who went to Stoney River with a large party stated on Yelp that the food they received was great and that diners "loved" the crab cake. The crab cake was even called a "must have" within a Yelp post by a different customer.
3. Smith & Wollensky
The crab cakes available at Smith & Wollensky received nothing but positive responses from customers who ordered them. The restaurant makes the crab dish with lump crab meat, cognac mustard, and serves it with a ginger sauce.
One of the first things that was highlighted about the crab cakes by a customer in a post to Tripadvisor besides them being "very very good" was that they were made with only real crab meat and no filler. That same sentiment was shared in a Yelp review where another patron concurred that the cake is flavorful and the meat used in it is fresh, but added that it was a good sized portion. Another customer on Yelp took their niece to Smith & Wollesnky and said that the food they received was excellent. The diner's niece who they claimed has eaten all over the world dubbed the crab cake the "best ever." At the end of the post the reviewer emphasized that the location, service, and food from the steakhouse made it "worth every penny."
2. Mastro's
While some people might think that steakhouses are overrated, it seems that patrons who have ordered Mastro's Jumbo Lump Crab Cake would disagree. The responses that customers gave regarding the seafood dish were nothing but complimentary.
A diner who visited Mastro's with their family for their birthday posted to Yelp about their experience and said that they had a truly good time, attributing it not only to the food but the service as well. The customer stated that they had never seen their child eat a crab cake let alone go back for more, adding that they will definitely be returning to the steakhouse. A different reviewer on Yelp even called them the "best crab cakes I have ever eaten." The only complaint that another customer on Yelp had was that the "delicious" appetizer only came with one crab cake. The crab cakes even received a 5-star rating from a patron on Yelp after it was recommended to them by their server.
1. Fleming's
While Fleming's may be one of the steakhouse chains that is struggling in 2025, it's not because of the chain's crab cakes which received nothing but glowing reviews from diners earning it the top spot on our list. The restaurant's crab cakes are served with roasted red peppers and a lime butter sauce. The dish is available as an appetizer on the dinner menu and as crab cakes bites on the bar menu.
The seafood item was called "the bomb" by a customer on Yelp who described it as crispy and well seasoned, adding that it was a "must get next time around as well." Another patron on Yelp stated that not only was the crab cake full of flavor but the sauce that it came with as well. The appetizer was even dubbed "drool worthy" by a reviewer on Yelp who also recommended pairing with the filet for "the perfect surf & turf bite," adding that the crab cake was just as good as a leftover — a rarity for most food items.
Methodology
A customer's experience at a restaurant — especially a chain restaurant — can vary depending from customer to customer and based on a variety of factors including when and at what location they dined. For that very reason, when looking to rank crab cakes at restaurant chains from worst to best, we made sure to view a multitude of customer reviews from independent and reputable platforms such as Yelp, Tripadvisor, OpenTable, and YouTube.
When doing this, we looked at the overall tone of the reviews regarding the crab cakes. We then reviewed recent posts that went into detail about the quality, preparation, taste, and overall enjoyment of the dish.