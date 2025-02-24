The Best And Worst Chain Restaurant Crab Cakes, Ranked According To Reviews

Crab cakes are a simple yet tasty food that has been around for a longtime. The savory fishcake is said to have been created by Native Americans who would remove the crab meat from its shell by hand, add a couple ingredients and then form them into cakes. The dish was then adopted by American settlers, and in the 1920s when refrigerators started being used for food transportation, they spread across the country with different adaptations being produced by different regions.

Today, most crab cakes consist of lump crab meat, bread crumbs, and seasoning bound together with eggs, mayonnaise or mustard — or a combination of the three. It's then formed into a patty or meatball shape and baked or fried until the outside is a beautiful golden brown. However, each restaurant chain that serves crab cakes has its own variation of the dish as well as its own way of preparing it. The important thing is not to use too many toppings and overpower the flavor of the crab.

In order to determine for you what restaurant chain and its crab cake is worth the visit and which ones are maybe a little too fishy we have ranked dining chains from worst to best. To determine this we analyzed customer reviews that talked about the taste, preparation and overall quality of the crab cake. If you want to learn more about the evaluation process, go to the methodology slide at the end of this article.