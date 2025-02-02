Stop Loading Your Crab Dishes Up With Tons Of Toppings

There's nothing like cracking into a freshly caught steamed crab. Lobster gets all the hype, but I don't think it has even half the flavor that crab does — and it usually costs multiple times more.

Not that you can avoid spending a pretty penny on crab either, as most shellfish are pretty costly. However, if you are going to treat yourself to a crab dinner, you want to make sure that the shellfish really shines as the star of the meal. There is no use in doling out all that cash for all the sweet crab flavor to get lost under a heap of other ingredients. Otherwise, you might as well save yourself some money and use a good imitation crab — which is also great, but isn't really crab at all. Even beloved crab rangoon is rarely made with real crab, and doesn't need to be with all that cream cheese and sweet chili sauce.

But, if you are going for a delicious crab dinner, you should try to go minimal on the fixings. Soft shell crab is delicious battered and fried, but keeping the flavors simple in other crab preparations will lend the purest shellfish experience.