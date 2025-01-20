Steakhouse Chains That Are Struggling In 2025

It's no secret that the U.S. is a nation of steak lovers. A 2023 report by Meats by Linz found that a whopping 70% of Americans consider steak to be one of their favorite foods, while nearly half of participants admitted that they would eat it more than three times a week if there were no repercussions. Extreme though that concept may sound, there's certainly no shortage of restaurants out there to meet those cravings. The number of steak restaurants in the U.S. apparently grew by 4.5% between 2019 and 2024 – but not all of these restaurants are thriving as much as you'd expect.

Recent years have been checkered with reports of steakhouse franchises struggling to stay afloat. The pandemic was tough on all restaurants, with sit-down chain restaurants hit particularly hard. While the likes of Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse have thrived, a handful of steak joints that once served as go-to destinations for beef lovers have reported a drop in sales and foot traffic in the years since. Some have even been forced to close a huge chunk of their locations in an effort to get back on track. As 2025 progresses, these are the steakhouse chains that we're most concerned may struggle this year.