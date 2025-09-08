Most Overpriced Steakhouse Chains In The US, According To Customers
Today, people are more health-conscious, and you hear a lot of talk about the benefits of plant-based foods. There is science to back it, yet only about 4% of Americans identify as vegetarians, and 1% as vegan. Surveys show that 80% of people in the nation identify as meat-eaters and 98% of households buy meat. We like eating animal foods — it's that simple. There is perhaps no better place to enjoy a meaty meal than a good steakhouse. In addition to steaks, most of these establishments have burgers, seafood, lamb, and poultry. Something for every meat lover. Make sure you know how to tell if seafood is worth ordering at a steakhouse. There is also a polite way to spit out steak gristle when eating at a restaurant. Gristle happens, even in high-end steakhouses.
Independently owned steak restaurants are good places to patronize. There are also a number of steakhouse chains. It is good to know which steakhouse chains are the best and the worst in the U.S. Some chains are upscale. The higher-end chains tend to be quite expensive. Nothing wrong with charging more for an excellent meal with great service in a place with a good atmosphere. But taking a look at customer reviews, we have found that there are some chains that some people feel do not deliver commensurate with their prices. Of course, personal opinions vary, but these 12 steakhouse chains are considered the most overpriced by many customers. For more information on how this list was put together, please see the methodology slide at the end of this article.
The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille is a popular steakhouse chain with over 72 locations in over 70 cities. There are more restaurants in the Eastern half of the U.S., and Florida has the most locations with 11. The chain offers NY strip, filet mignon, ribeye, and porterhouse, including wagyu. Additionally, you can order lamb chops, chicken breast, and assorted seafood dishes. Generally, fish always tastes better at restaurants. The meat dishes run from $63 to $90. When you include appetizers, cocktails, wine, side dishes, and desserts, the per-person meal cost could easily run north of $100 and probably close to $150, especially when you factor in the tip.
That's expensive, but not outrageous. What do customers think? Well, one reviewer on Reddit, talking about the Louisville, Kentucky location, called The Capital Grille, "way, way overpriced and very underwhelming." They also called it a generic steakhouse. A reviewer on Tripadvisor dined at the Boston location and said, "Small portions. Average fare. Food was decent, but not high-end." They also said their meal cost $300 to $400 for two diners. The Capital Grille definitely has some customers who consider it overpriced.
Fleming's
Fleming's is a reasonably large chain with 66 locations in 63 cities. The restaurants are fairly evenly spread from East to West, with California having 13 locations and Florida having 10. The dinner menu is extensive, with filet mignon, ribeye, NY strip, tomahawk steak, and a wagyu that goes for $140. The other cuts run from around $60 up to about $120 for the tomahawk. Fleming's also has several seafood options, chicken breast, pork rib, and a pasta dish. These run from approximately $40 to $65.
A full meal could be had for about $75 per person. However, if you are going for a steak dinner, which is a good reason to eat at a steakhouse, you are looking at more than $100, closer to $150. Expensive, but is the meal and experience worth the price? Let's see what customers think.
A Reddit user dined at the La Jolla, California, location and said it was "Underwhelming." Another customer on Reddit complained of an "overcooked steak and bland mashed potatoes," said Fleming's is "overpriced and overhyped."
Mastro's Steakhouse
Mastro's is a smaller chain than the others, but with over 25 locations in nine states and Washington, D.C., it is well represented. California has by far the most, with 12 locations and an additional one upcoming in Irvine. The menu is appropriate for a high-end steakhouse. It has NY strip, KC strip, porterhouse, ribeye, and filet mignon. These run from $55 to $89. In a similar price range, they have herb-crusted chicken, double-cut pork chops, and an assortment of seafood, including sushi.
At the top of the price list are Australian wagyu, Japanese wagyu, and Kobe. These are very expensive cuts of meat with prices ranging from $120 to $250. A Yelp reviewer said to expect to pay, "$200 to $500 per person." The costs for a meal at Mastro's can be astronomical. Worthwhile? Let's find out.
A Reddit reviewer who has eaten at Mastro's in both Chicago and Washington, D.C. said, "It's both boring and overpriced. There's nothing they do that stands out from other steakhouses." It would seem that the restaurant is not living up to its exorbitant prices. Another Reddit user called it, "A decent place for a celebratory meal, but it really has more in common with Applebee's than with anything resembling 'fine dining.'" Not exactly a glowing comment.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse is a big chain with more than 53 locations in about 51 cities. There are nine establishments in California and seven in Florida. These states have the most Morton's restaurants. The chain has the cuts you would expect at a high-end eatery. Filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, NY strip, KC strip, top sirloin, and flat iron are all on the menu, along with seafood dishes and a pork tomahawk. Morton's prices are lower than some of the other chains on this list. Steaks run from $44 to $69, and even its steak and lobster surf 'n' turf dish is $69. Customers on Yelp report that a meal that does not include alcohol costs about $50 to $60 per person. One Yelp diner in Rochester said a full meal for three that included cocktails, wine, and appetizers cost $525. That seems more reasonable compared to other chains, but do customers find the food worth the cost?
A Reddit user said of high-end steakhouses, including Morton's, "Overrated in my opinion ... steaks are delicious but definitely not two to three times better than the regular chains." Another Reddit commenter said of the NY strip, "For a $150 meal, I expected to have a decent char and was disappointed when there wasn't any ... just disappointed by the whole thing." It would seem that some feel Morton's does not live up to its price point.
The Palm
The Palm restaurant is a steakhouse chain with locations primarily on the East Coast. There are 18 eateries in the chain located in 11 states, with one in Washington, D.C., and another in Mexico City. New York, Florida, and Texas each have two. It has a solid menu that includes NY strip, bone-in and boneless ribeye, center cut fillet, and a ribeye tomahawk. There is also a wagyu option, veal, as well as seafood dishes and some Italian fare. There is also a raw bar. Based on the menu, a meal will likely run from $100 to $150 per diner.
A customer on Yelp who visited one of the New York locations said, "The Palm falls a bit flat in terms of the actual food itself ... I found most of the food to be over-salted or a bit too bland." A reviewer on Reddit commented, "They've been bought by a restaurant conglomerate, and the food has suffered pretty heavily in my experience." Another Reddit commenter said, "Palm is trash." The chain has not pleased everyone, and for those people, it is overpriced.
Peter Luger
Peter Luger is a small and more exclusive chain. There are only four locations, one in Brooklyn and one in Great Neck, New York. Las Vegas and Tokyo are the other two Peter Luger restaurant locations. The menu shows USDA prime beef and rib steak as the two options, and you can order a single steak or a steak for two, three, or four. There are also burgers, Atlantic cut salmon, and fillet of sole. The online menu does not display the prices, but Yelp reviewers report an average price of about $200 per couple for a meal. Ordering wine increases the price of a dinner.
A Tripadvisor reviewer dined at the Brooklyn location and said, "This is a famous place that, like so many, does not live up to reputations. ... Definitely not worth a visit given that 1) there are better steaks in New York, and it was 2) very expensive. The customer also did not like the fact that the restaurant is cash-only, although they do accept debit cards. Another sign that Peter Luger may well be overpriced is that in 2022, the establishment lost its Michelin Star. Certainly not a good sign.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a huge chain that got its start in 1927 in New Orleans. After changing hands twice, that single restaurant now has 154 locations worldwide and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, and owned by Darden Restaurants. In the U.S., Ruth's Chris is in 38 states and Washington, D.C. The menu has NY Strip, ribeye, porterhouse, and filet. It also features several seafood options, as well as stuffed chicken breast and lamb chops. The steaks run from $60 to $81, with a porterhouse for two costing $123 and a 40-ounce tomahawk ribeye $149.
A commenter on Quora said a meal at Ruth's Chris with beverages runs from $60 to $150. Another Quora commenter said, "Average is about $100 per person. If you try not to spend, you can get out for $50 or $60, but it will be a minimal meal." As to whether it's worth the price, a user on Reddit said, "I personally think they're a bit overrated. All the sides I've had were just OK. My steaks were always cooked right, but they lacked salt." Answering the question, "Is Ruth's Chris worth the price?" a customer on Reddit said, "It used to be, but not anymore. The chain has gone downhill." Perhaps the most negative comment came from a Reddit user who said, "I would rather pay for my steak at Longhorn than eat a free one from Ruth's Chris."
Shula's Steak House
Shula's Steak House is a small chain with just three locations. There are two in Florida, in Gainesville and Naples, and one in Chicago. It's named after the Miami Dolphins' coach, Don Shula, who in 1972 guided the team to the only undefeated championship season in NFL history. The eateries are themed to celebrate the team.
The menu features NY strip, filet mignon, Cajun ribeye, and a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. Prices range from $66 to $99 for the 22-ouncer. The menu also includes seafood, short rib, sous vide chicken, and a pasta dish. Looking at the menu, one could expect to pay $100 to $200 per person for a meal, depending on the location and what is ordered. As to whether it lives up to its prices, a reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "Most unprofessional environment I've ever encountered, especially for a restaurant that holds itself out to be upscale." Another Tripadvisor reviewer said of the Chicago location, "It was very expensive and our steak wasn't good at all. If you want fine dining that you will enjoy, please choose another restaurant."
Smith & Wollensky
Smith & Wollensky is an international chain with 15 locations. There are nine in U.S. cities, one in London, and the other five are in Asian cities.
Steaks at Smith & Wollensky run between $64 and $85.The menu has filet mignon, NY strip, Cajun rib steak, bone-in rib steak, prime rib, and a porterhouse for two. The eatery also serves veal, lamb, and pork chops, chicken, and several seafood dishes. There is alsoa raw bar. The porterhouse for two is $155. Depending on what you order, a meal can be less than $100 per person, but it can easily run to $150. The restaurant does have a weekend wine dinner for $98 per person.
A commenter on Tripadvisor said of the New York location, "Lots of much better steak places in Manhattan." Another Tripadvisor user said, "It used to be great, but I don't think it is anymore." A Yelp reviewer said, "I had steak ... it was an OK piece of meat. Just not really any taste to it ... probably won't go back." Some customers seem to find it overpriced.
Steak 48
Steak 48 is a more exclusive chain with just six locations in the U.S. Two are in California, one in Beverly Hills, and one in Del Mar. The other four are in Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia. The menu features both bone-in and boneless filet mignon, NY, and bone-in KC strip, bone-in ribeye, Australian wagyu, and wine-fed Kobe. It also serves pork chops, veal chops, rack of lamb, and several high-end seafood dishes. There is a raw bar, and just to show how upscale it is, Steak 48 serves caviar.
Steak 48 is very expensive. The small NY strip is the least expensive at $62, and the A5 Kobe wine-fed is $120. The bone-in wagyu tomahawk takes the cake at $285. There are diners who don't feel the eatery lives up to its prices.
A Reddit user visited the Philadelphia location and said, "I was disappointed. I got a filet and it was flavorless. The lobster mac and cheese was also very underwhelming." Another customer dined at the Charlotte restaurant and commented on Reddit, "After painfully eating a steak, I wondered if I'd been punk'd. The steak was on par with what you might get at a truck stop diner." Certainly, these customers would call Steak 48 overpriced.
STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse is an average-sized chain with 22 locations in 20 cities. The menu offers small, medium, and large steaks in the cuts you would expect at an upscale steakhouse. Filet, NY strip, ribeye, and porterhouse share the menu with skirt and flat iron steaks as well as Japanese wagyu. Additionally, STK serves braised beef short ribs, a roasted lamb rack, free-range chicken, as well as a salmon and sea bass dish. Two seafood pasta dishes are also available.
STK's online menu does not include prices, which brings to mind the saying, "If you have to ask what it costs, you can't afford it." Reviewers on Tripadvisor say a meal costs between $70 and $150 per person, with one commenter stating, "This is not a restaurant for cost-conscious travelers. If you're going to have a good time and enjoy the experience, you're talking minimum, $150 a person." One Reddit user said, "I wanted to let everyone know not to waste your money at STK. I've had better steak at Texas Roadhouse." Another Reddit reviewer commented, "It was a lot of food for the price, but I just wasn't very impressed by the food. The steak was just OK, wasn't very seasoned." It seems these customers did not feel the food lived up to the prices.
Urban Farmer
Urban Farmer is a small farm-to-table steakhouse chain. There are three locations – one in Denver, one in Portland, and one in Philadelphia. The menu has New York steaks, ribeye, filet, and dry-aged beef steaks. This includes corn-finished and grain-finished steaks as well as wagyu. Steak prices run from $54 up to $120 for a 38-ounce beef tomahawk. There is a New York steak tasting with three different types for $80. A $50 add-on gets you wagyu in the tasting.
Urban Farmer also serves a chicken basquaise, double-cut pork chops, salmon, striped bass, and, for vegans, a trumpet mushroom steak. It's pricey, as the menu shows a meal would cost about$100 to $250 person. Let's see if Urban Farmer lives up to its prices. One Reddit user in Philly said, "Urban Farmer is extremely expensive. In fact, extremely overpriced and not good." A diner in Denver posted on Tripadvisor, "We were highly disappointed in the bone-in ribeyes we were served. ... The steaks we received were way overpriced for the quality." Another Tripadvisor reviewer who ate at the Denver location said, "Our experience at Urban Farmer was one of the worst we have had anywhere in the world!" There are customers out there who definitely feel Urban Farmer is overpriced.
Methodology
When researching the reputations of steakhouse restaurant chains in terms of price and value, looking for the opinions of those who have eaten at these establishments is a good way to determine whether or not they are overpriced. Tripadvisor has pages on all of the steakhouse chains we mentioned. Each has a number of reviews from customers who have dined at various locations and made their opinions known as to whether or not the eatery was fairly priced. Yelp also provided customer reviews.
Likewise, Reddit is loaded with comments on pretty much any topic you can think of. Many users state their feelings and experiences on these steakhouses and are not shy about airing grievances with price, service, and the quality of the food. Some people posted comments on Quora. These comments and reviews are helpful to get a feel for whether people feel these restaurants are overpriced.
As to the prices for steaks, as well as full meals per person, Tripadvisor and Reddit commenters supply that information. But the best source is to go right to the steakhouse website and take a look at the menu. Should you try one of these chains and end up bringing home leftovers, you should be aware of the best cuts of steak to use in leftover sandwiches. For a different experience, you could try the meats at a Brazilian steakhouse.