Most Overpriced Steakhouse Chains In The US, According To Customers

Today, people are more health-conscious, and you hear a lot of talk about the benefits of plant-based foods. There is science to back it, yet only about 4% of Americans identify as vegetarians, and 1% as vegan. Surveys show that 80% of people in the nation identify as meat-eaters and 98% of households buy meat. We like eating animal foods — it's that simple. There is perhaps no better place to enjoy a meaty meal than a good steakhouse. In addition to steaks, most of these establishments have burgers, seafood, lamb, and poultry. Something for every meat lover. Make sure you know how to tell if seafood is worth ordering at a steakhouse. There is also a polite way to spit out steak gristle when eating at a restaurant. Gristle happens, even in high-end steakhouses.

Independently owned steak restaurants are good places to patronize. There are also a number of steakhouse chains. It is good to know which steakhouse chains are the best and the worst in the U.S. Some chains are upscale. The higher-end chains tend to be quite expensive. Nothing wrong with charging more for an excellent meal with great service in a place with a good atmosphere. But taking a look at customer reviews, we have found that there are some chains that some people feel do not deliver commensurate with their prices. Of course, personal opinions vary, but these 12 steakhouse chains are considered the most overpriced by many customers. For more information on how this list was put together, please see the methodology slide at the end of this article.