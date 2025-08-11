The Polite Way To Spit Out Steak Gristle When Eating At A Restaurant

One of life's greatest joys is when you decide to treat yourself to a nice steak dinner. But even great cuts of beef can have unwanted gristle or fat (looking at you ribeye!). There's nothing worse than being in a nice restaurant, surrounded by colleagues or friends or loved ones, and having to spit your gristle out. You might go into a George Costanza-esque panic, wondering what manners or etiquette to follow (and what the difference is between manners and etiquette). Luckily, the University of Minnesota released some dining etiquette tips. The best way to spit out your gristle? Use the same utensil it went in with. Genius. But the etiquette doesn't stop there. It's also recommended you cover up your piece of already masticated foodstuffs. I guess this is to prevent others from seeing your shame.

Other common etiquette tips include cutting pieces of steak off one at a time, as we would recommend. Make sure to always treat the staff kindly, and when in doubt, maybe consult one of your favorite films; they might have more etiquette tips than you'd think. And while you're at it, do your best to avoid gristle.