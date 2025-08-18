How To Tell If Seafood Is Worth Ordering At A Steakhouse
There's a general consensus among diners that ordering anything other than a steak from a steakhouse is an error that you should never make. While this is certainly the case for burgers — which you should always pass on at a steakhouse — it's a bit more complicated when it comes to seafood. In many cases, seafood is perfectly acceptable to order from a steakhouse. The key is knowing when it's going to be worth its price compared to other dishes on the menu. This can be accomplished with a few key observations, most of which revolve around the concept of simple dishes done to perfection.
To gain a better understanding of these details, we spoke with Edson Ludwig, the area manager of Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, who told us about the telltale signs that a seafood dish is worth trying. Put simply, Ludwig says that the key to great seafood at a steakhouse is "simple prep and steady turnover." He continued, "If salmon and shrimp are grilled to order, described plainly, and arrive hot with a clean aroma and firm texture, they're worth it. Straightforward seasoning lets you taste the protein, not a sauce trying to hide it." This thought process is similar to steak itself, which is similarly questionable if it's covered in sauce before it's served to you at a restaurant.
Other signs that steakhouse seafood is worth trying
In the same vein as his suggestion that you look at how simple the seafood items are, quantity oftentimes comes at the expense of quality at steakhouses, so the fewer options you have, the better. "The signal [for high quality food] is focus over volume," Ludwig reminds, "A short list allows better execution: proper sear, right doneness, and dependable timing alongside the meats." Thus, as is the case for many restaurants, an overly long menu at a steakhouse is a major red flag.
Beyond that, your best option is to look into the details of the seafood dish you're interested in by asking your server for further information and whether they'd recommend it or not. If you sense something's off, you're better off looking elsewhere. "Overly vague menu language, heavy sauces by default, or seafood that looks pale, mushy, or overly wet are good reasons to skip it that night," Ludwig suggested. "If staff can't explain how it's cooked or can't estimate timing, choose another option."