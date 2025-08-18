How To Tell If Seafood Is Worth Ordering At A Steakhouse

There's a general consensus among diners that ordering anything other than a steak from a steakhouse is an error that you should never make. While this is certainly the case for burgers — which you should always pass on at a steakhouse — it's a bit more complicated when it comes to seafood. In many cases, seafood is perfectly acceptable to order from a steakhouse. The key is knowing when it's going to be worth its price compared to other dishes on the menu. This can be accomplished with a few key observations, most of which revolve around the concept of simple dishes done to perfection.

To gain a better understanding of these details, we spoke with Edson Ludwig, the area manager of Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, who told us about the telltale signs that a seafood dish is worth trying. Put simply, Ludwig says that the key to great seafood at a steakhouse is "simple prep and steady turnover." He continued, "If salmon and shrimp are grilled to order, described plainly, and arrive hot with a clean aroma and firm texture, they're worth it. Straightforward seasoning lets you taste the protein, not a sauce trying to hide it." This thought process is similar to steak itself, which is similarly questionable if it's covered in sauce before it's served to you at a restaurant.