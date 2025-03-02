The Menu Item You Should Pass On When Dining At A Steakhouse

High-quality steakhouses are among the greatest restaurant styles in the world (maybe second only to bistros), but not every menu item is worth buying, regardless of how common it is. While they're a haven for meat lovers overall, you should probably stick to the steaks themselves rather than ordering a burger. Now, while we aren't going to police you on your tastes, there are very good reasons behind this advice. Even if the steakhouse has good burgers, you likely won't get the most bang for your buck if you order one.

This much was revealed to us by Kylian Goussot, a chef for Lafayette Steakhouse in Miami, Florida, when we spoke to him all about his tips for the best steakhouse experience. During that discussion, Goussot specifically noted that burgers — among other items — aren't the best purchase to make. He encouraged steakhouse-goers to avoid "items like ground steak or processed meat options, like [a] cheeseburger, if they're overpriced." He continued, "While they can be tasty, they don't offer the same quality or appeal as a fresh steak cut."