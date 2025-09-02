6 Best Morton's The Steakhouse Menu Items And 6 To Avoid
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Founded in 1978 in Chicago, Morton's The Steakhouse may very well owe its existence to a hamburger. The restaurant's co-founders, Arnie Morton and Klaus Fritsch, met while working at the Playboy Club in Montreal, where Klaus prepared a burger so delicious that Arnie called it the best burger he had ever had. It's said that this burger inspired the duo to open their own restaurant. Morton's has now grown to more than 50 locations in the United States, with the greatest number of restaurants in California and Florida.
Today, Morton's menu features a huge range of steakhouse favorites, with options that extend past dry-aged ribeyes, filet mignons, and New York Strips. Diners can dig into seafood classics such as the shrimp cocktail, seared scallops, and cold water lobster tail. Beyond the surf and turf, Morton's menu also features dishes like Caesar salad, pork chops, and rack of lamb.
As with any expansive restaurant menu, however, not every dish at Morton's has earned praise from customers — and some items have left diners wondering why they're still on the menu. With this in mind, here are our recommendations for what to order — and what to skip — during your next visit to Morton's.
Best: 16 oz. Proprietary Prime Cajun Ribeye
Featured in the "Butcher Cuts" menu section, Morton's "Proprietary" Prime Cajun Ribeye is listed alongside the chain's Heritage Pork Chop and Dry-Aged Ribeye. While the restaurant's menu doesn't specify what makes this dish "proprietary," a former Morton's employee has explained on Reddit about how the cut is prepared. According to Lilyshab, the chain starts off with Prime beef, which is the highest USDA classification, above Choice and Select. "The steaks are tenderized with a Jaccard then covered in Cajun seasoning and placed into a deep tray and completely covered with neutral cooking oil. They're marinated for a minimum of 48 hours," Lilyshab says, adding that the cuts are then grilled and finished under a broiler at up to 1000 degrees Fahrenheit.
The "Proprietary" Prime Cajun Ribeye at Morton's has received glowing feedback from diners. One TripAdvisor reviewer calls it "perfection" and "out of this world." A Yelp user agrees with this assessment, saying, "Cajun ribeye was amazing. I ate the whole thing." Yet another steak enthusiast praises the dish on Reddit, proclaiming, "Morton's Cajun ribeye reigns supreme."
Avoid: French Onion Soup Gratinée
According to a Morton's The Steakhouse's Instagram post, the chain's French Onion Soup Gratinée "is just the thing to warm you from the inside out." Interestingly, a recipe for the soup appears in "Morton's Steak Bible: Recipes and Lore from the Legendary Steakhouse" under the name Five-Onion Soup. The book was written by Klaus Fritsch, the chain's co-founder and executive chef, making the recipes as close to Morton's kitchen originals as it gets. Just some of the ingredients in the dish include Spanish onions, red onions, leeks, and shallots.
Despite the numerous oniony ingredients, the French Onion Soup Gratinée at Morton's has received lukewarm feedback from diners. One Yelp reviewer illustrates this, saying, "The French onion soup needed flavor and more cheese. It was okay but should have had cheese across the top that was bubbling." Another Yelp reviewer shares a similar sentiment, noting, "The first course, baked French onion soup [...] was ok at best. [The] soup was nothing special."
Best: Lobster Bisque
Flavorful lobster bisque is a creamy and rich-tasting soup that isn't all that easy to make at home. Not only does the recipe require a lot of ingredients — including live lobsters and a range of aromatics — but it's also time-consuming. Perhaps this is the reason so many diners prefer to order this soup at a restaurant rather than making it in their own kitchens. Available in cups and bowls, the Lobster Bisque at Morton's includes lobster meat, crème fraîche, and chives. While we can't be sure about its other ingredients, there is little doubt that the dish has hit the right spot with diners.
Guests frequently single out Morton's Lobster Bisque as one of the highlights of their meal, noting its creamy texture and well-balanced flavor. A case in point is one Reddit reviewer who proclaims, "The only memorable lobster bisque I've had was from Morton's downtown." Similarly, a Yelp reviewer who recommended the dish to his family highlights their reactions in a post, saying, "Had them taste our lobster bisque, their eyes rolled back with a big smile. [...] One of the best meals they could recall."
Avoid: Creamed Spinach
No steakhouse meal is complete without hearty, flavorful side dishes. Whether it's a bowl of chili, crispy onion rings, or a serving of tasty, creamy mashed potatoes, a well-prepared side can elevate a cut of beef to a whole new level. Morton's The Steakhouse offers over 10 different side dishes, two of which are spinach-based.
Listed alongside Sautéed Spinach & Button Mushrooms, the Creamed Spinach should transform this simple vegetable into something deeply satisfying, rich, and indulgent. Unfortunately, this hasn't been the case — diners consistently complain that the chain's creamed spinach lacks depth of flavor. One telling Yelp review comes from a guest who says, "The creamed spinach, again, had NO flavor. Tasted like raw onions with no salt and the spinach felt like slivers from a frozen box." Another unimpressed Yelp reviewer describes the chain's creamed spinach as tasting "like unsalted heavy cream with unflavored thickeners added. It was terrible."
Best: Chicken Christopher
Part of Morton's "Chef Selections" menu, Chicken Christopher consists of pan-seared chicken breast smothered in a velvety garlic and shallot beurre blanc. The dish is said to be named after the chain's Corporate Chef, Chris Rook, who actually developed the recipe. Those interested in replicating Morton's Chicken Christopher at home may wish to invest in "Morton's Steak Bible: Recipes and Lore from the Legendary Steakhouse," which offers step-by-step instructions for making the dish.
The chain's Chicken Christopher has become a customer favorite thanks to the pairing of tender poultry and rich, buttery sauce. While one Yelp reviewer says that they had doubts about ordering the dish, it ended up being the best chicken they had ever tried at a restaurant. "Beautifully tender butterflied chicken in some kind of garlic white wine sauce," they added. Another Yelp user backs this up, saying, "Chicken Christopher's sauce is very creamy and goes well with the chicken."
Avoid: Lobster Macaroni Shells & Cheese
Despite being a steakhouse, lobster plays a key role in several of Morton's dishes. These include the Ocean Platter, Lobster & Crab Cocktail, Lobster Bisque, and Maine Lobster Ravioli. The chain also uses lobster to elevate an American steakhouse favorite – classic mac and cheese. Listed alongside other side dishes, such as Parmesan & Truffle Matchstick Fries and Sautéed Spinach & Button Mushrooms, the chain's Lobster Macaroni Shells & Cheese gives the impression of being a decadent addition to a steak order.
While Morton's Lobster Macaroni Shells & Cheese seems impressive on the menu, the reality isn't quite as satisfying, or so warn numerous online reviews. For instance, one TripAdvisor contributor says, "I expected a nice creamy cheese like I have experienced in the past. This was not the case. It was dry and almost curdled. So, we ate the lobster and left the pasta as that was completely inedible. This was a very frustrating experience to say the least." A Yelp reviewer also says that they weren't a fan of the dish, adding, "[It] lacked a bit of flavor and I didn't like the breadcrumbs on top."
Best: Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Morton's signature crab cakes come with big chunks of premium jumbo lump crab meat and a huge range of flavorful ingredients including parsley, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, shallots, garlic, and the chain's proprietary mustard sauce. According to a Morton's representative, who shared the recipe for the chain's crab cakes on WBTV in 2013, the secret behind the dish is balance: "Just the right amount of breadcrumbs. You don't want a whole lot of filling in there," he added.
According to online feedback, the main appeal of Morton's crab cakes lies in its crab-to-binder ratio — as emphasized by the chain's spokesperson. As one Yelp reviewer puts it, "Delicious lump crab meat without a lot of fillers and the mustard beurre blanc added a wonderful velvety overlay with a hint of sharpness." Another Yelper concurs, describing the dish as "Simply prepared with love and pure deliciousness."
Avoid: Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
Listed alongside Morton's other starchy starters, such as Parmesan & Truffle Matchstick Fries and the Loaded Baked Potato, mashed potatoes are a staple on most steakhouse menus. Just like many other good steakhouse chain restaurants, Morton's blends its mashed potatoes with sour cream to give them a slightly tangy, creamy flavor. In addition, the acidity in the sour cream interacts with the starch in the potatoes, giving the dish a silkier and more uniform texture.
Although Morton's Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes seem promising on paper, the side dish has left many diners underwhelmed. One disappointed Yelp reviewer illustrates this point perfectly, saying, "Everything came to the table cold. The mashed potatoes looked like soup and tasted like water." Another Yelp user was also unimpressed with the dish, noting, "Unfortunately, the mashed potatoes were overly salty and heavy on Old Bay seasoning, so I ended up sending them back." Similarly, other Morton's patrons have described the side dish as "beyond bland" and "almost inedible."
Best: Wedge Salad
Wedge salads have a surprisingly long history, with one of the first recipes for the dish appearing in Marion Harris Neil's 1916 cookbook, "Salads, Sandwiches and Chafing Dish Recipes." It wasn't long before wedge salads started appearing at restaurants, eventually becoming a classic side dish on steakhouse menus. Just as expected, Morton's has also included the dish on its menu. Aside from crispy bacon and crumbled blue cheese, Morton's version of the dish comes with chopped egg and a choice of either blue cheese dressing or Thousand Island dressing.
Wedge salad relies on the contrast between the crispiness of the fresh lettuce head and the savory and creamy toppings. Morton's take on the dish seems to get this balance just right, as highlighted by one Yelp reviewer. "The steakhouse wedge salad is so fresh and crisp, with cherry tomatoes, bacon and pickled red onions sitting atop blue cheese dressing with a generous serving of blue cheese crumbles," they say. Another Yelper reinforces this point, commenting, "I had the wedge salad, which in my opinion I think it's the best I've ever had. [...] I would definitely come back."
Avoid: Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes
There is little doubt that side dishes can have a huge impact on an entrée. A well-executed side can elevate a dining experience, whereas a subpar one can diminish even the best main course. Luckily, Morton's offers plenty of accompaniments to choose from — though some are better than others. Unfortunately, one of the chain's menu items that has fallen short of expectations is the Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes, made with sliced potatoes, smoked gouda, bacon, and béchamel sauce.
The Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes at Morton's has received less-than-stellar reactions from customers. For instance, one Yelp user wasn't impressed with the dish's texture and lack of flavor, saying, "The potatoes were crunchy, more like raw, with a thick layer of cheese on top, but there was nothing in the gratin potatoes. It looked like it was just cut potato thrown in a bowl covered with cheese, and there was no cheesiness or flavor to it, just plain raw potato taste once you got past the top layer of cheese." A fellow Yelper has shared a similar view, stating, "The presentation was good, the temperature was nice and hot but the flavor was lacking."
Best: Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake
For many diners, a restaurant experience isn't complete without the satisfying sweetness of the final course. As such, it's not surprising that most steakhouses dedicate a special section of their menus to dessert. Listed alongside such indulgent treats as Peanut Butter-Banana Bread Pudding, Key Lime Pie, and Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake, Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake is — well, legendary. The dessert features a chocolate cake with a molten center, finished with powdered sugar, caramel sauce, and fresh raspberries, then served alongside one of the best brands of vanilla ice cream – Häagen-Dazs.
Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake has received outstanding feedback from patrons, despite the fact that it has to be ordered at least 30 minutes in advance. Illustrating this point, one Yelp contributor says, "The chocolate lava cake at the end was so delicious and was the perfect way to end our dinner. The chocolate lava cake does take time, so it's best to let your server know asap if you plan on ordering it." Another Yelp review says that the dessert was "really good," adding, "The chocolate cake came warm and oozing with chocolate once you penetrated the moist but firm outer layer."
Avoid: Wagyu Meatballs
Those who believe all Wagyu-based dishes are guaranteed to impress should think again. While Wagyu is prized for its marbling and tenderness, the way it's incorporated into dishes is just as important as the meat's quality. A beefy alternative to steak, Morton's Wagyu Meatballs is a case in point. Made from premium Wagyu beef, the hot appetizer is served with marinara, crème fraîche, and basil pesto. And while Wagyu Meatballs may seem like a mouthwatering idea, the dish has missed the mark with many diners.
Patrons say that the main issue with Morton's Wagyu Meatballs is the way they are prepared, as explained by one Yelp reviewer. "Huge meatballs in very good marinara sauce. However, the meatballs were cooked unevenly. Some parts were overcooked, some parts were chewy," they say. Another Yelp user also complains about the texture of the meatballs, noting, "I picked up the Wagyu meatball and it was so overcooked and dry. Luckily, the marinara sauce helped but I wouldn't order it again."
Methodology
Modern steakhouses serve much more than just steaks. They are full dining destinations that cater to a range of tastes with both classic and more inventive dishes. Morton's The Steakhouse is no exception to this trend. The chain offers a wide range of seafood, delicacies, savory side dishes, and indulgent desserts.
To take the guesswork out of your next visit to Morton's, we consulted hundreds of diner reviews on platforms such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Reddit. After all, online reviews are usually more honest than menu descriptions. When analyzing customer feedback, we focused on several elements, including quality, flavor, and preparation.