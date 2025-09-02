6 Best Morton's The Steakhouse Menu Items And 6 To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Founded in 1978 in Chicago, Morton's The Steakhouse may very well owe its existence to a hamburger. The restaurant's co-founders, Arnie Morton and Klaus Fritsch, met while working at the Playboy Club in Montreal, where Klaus prepared a burger so delicious that Arnie called it the best burger he had ever had. It's said that this burger inspired the duo to open their own restaurant. Morton's has now grown to more than 50 locations in the United States, with the greatest number of restaurants in California and Florida.

Today, Morton's menu features a huge range of steakhouse favorites, with options that extend past dry-aged ribeyes, filet mignons, and New York Strips. Diners can dig into seafood classics such as the shrimp cocktail, seared scallops, and cold water lobster tail. Beyond the surf and turf, Morton's menu also features dishes like Caesar salad, pork chops, and rack of lamb.

As with any expansive restaurant menu, however, not every dish at Morton's has earned praise from customers — and some items have left diners wondering why they're still on the menu. With this in mind, here are our recommendations for what to order — and what to skip — during your next visit to Morton's.