The Extra Step You Need To Take For Perfect Mashed Potatoes Every Time

Mashed potatoes are one of the most versatile and easy-to-make sides out there. The soft texture and buttery flavor perfectly balances dishes like pork chops or a slow-cooked Crockpot roast – and they only require a few staple ingredients. There are plenty of chef-approved tips for the best mashed potatoes, but we spoke exclusively to Helene Henderson, chef and owner of Malibu Farm New York, who told us the most important one: You must dry out your spuds before mashing them.

Once your chopped potatoes are softened, Henderson recommends following a couple of key steps. "Strain the potatoes and return them immediately back into the pot over low heat," she told us. "Stir the potatoes until dry and then at once press the warm potatoes through a ricer." This extra 'drying' step essentially ensures that no excess liquid will be incorporated into your mash.

"Less water and less moisture helps the butter combine better with the potatoes for the creamiest mash," Henderson explained. So if you want the best texture possible, take the time to dry your taters. Then after adding in your butter, you can incorporate "some heavy cream or milk and season with additional salt if needed," Henderson suggested.