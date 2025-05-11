The Extra Step You Need To Take For Perfect Mashed Potatoes Every Time
Mashed potatoes are one of the most versatile and easy-to-make sides out there. The soft texture and buttery flavor perfectly balances dishes like pork chops or a slow-cooked Crockpot roast – and they only require a few staple ingredients. There are plenty of chef-approved tips for the best mashed potatoes, but we spoke exclusively to Helene Henderson, chef and owner of Malibu Farm New York, who told us the most important one: You must dry out your spuds before mashing them.
Once your chopped potatoes are softened, Henderson recommends following a couple of key steps. "Strain the potatoes and return them immediately back into the pot over low heat," she told us. "Stir the potatoes until dry and then at once press the warm potatoes through a ricer." This extra 'drying' step essentially ensures that no excess liquid will be incorporated into your mash.
"Less water and less moisture helps the butter combine better with the potatoes for the creamiest mash," Henderson explained. So if you want the best texture possible, take the time to dry your taters. Then after adding in your butter, you can incorporate "some heavy cream or milk and season with additional salt if needed," Henderson suggested.
The best type of potatoes for mash
The size and type of potato you choose for fluffy mash are important factors to consider — so chef Helene Henderson gave us her personal picks. "Peeling potatoes is a chore and also a bore!" she said. "I prefer large potatoes for a mash to minimize the task of peeling which is not appealing. I will probably go with a classic russet potato. Although Yukon Gold is also a solid selection that can make a perfect mash."
Russet potatoes are high in starch, so they fall apart quickly when cooked, bringing a fluffy and light consistency to your mashed potatoes — and it's easier to achieve a smoother texture. If you're wanting a creamier consistency and slightly richer flavor, Yukon Golds are a great alternative. This type of potato has a medium amount of starch, so it might take a little longer to cook, but the end result is ideal for those who like their mash on the denser side as opposed to light and airy.
To elevate both taste and texture, you can also combine equal quantities of russets and Yukon Golds for the best of both worlds. Just be sure to follow Henderson's advice and dry them well before mashing to perfection. And for extra-fluffy mashed potatoes, fold in some whipped cream before serving, too.