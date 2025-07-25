12 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At The Capital Grille

The first Capital Grille opened its doors in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1990. Nearly two decades later, in 2007, the restaurant became a part of Darden Restaurants — the name behind other chains like Eddie V's, Olive Garden, and LongHorn Steakhouse. Despite economic ups and downs, The Capital Grille has continued to thrive, expanding to more than 70 locations in 30 states and territories.

Famous for its high-quality, dry-aged steaks – unusual among steakhouse chains — The Capital Grille offers white-tablecloth service in an elegant atmosphere. The experience is rounded out by a sommelier-curated wine list (which tells you a lot about the quality of a steakhouse), fresh seafood, and attentive service. It's these minute details that make The Capital Grille a popular spot for romantic dinners, birthday celebrations, and business meetings.

While The Capital Grille has been around for a while, not all of us have had the opportunity to experience the restaurant firsthand. Whether you are a complete newbie planning your first Capital Grille dinner — or even a regular, looking for new insights — here is our list of tips bound to elevate your next visit.