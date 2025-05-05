The Worst Day (And Time) To Dine Out At A Restaurant

While choosing when (and when not) to dine at a restaurant is no easy task, it isn't impossible. While not all restaurants are the same — and some may have a uniquely bad time of day to pay them a visit (looking at you, McDonald's) – most follow a similar schedule when it comes to inventory, staffing, and overall busyness that contribute to a poor atmosphere and potentially a poor meal. That's why our general rule of thumb is to avoid eating at a dine-in restaurant on Mondays to save yourself from a disappointing outing.

This advice was given to us by Dennis Littley, the chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who pointed out the many problems with eating at a restaurant both on Mondays and in the late afternoon. Starting with the day of the week, Littley said: "As for the worst time to eat out, Mondays can be tough. Some restaurants are closed, others are running on lighter staff, and you might be getting the tail end of weekend inventory."

Alternatively, while you may think that late afternoon is an optimal time to avoid the lunch and dinner crowds, other issues arise when you dine during this period of time. "Mid-afternoon during the lull between lunch and dinner can also mean limited options or a crew doing prep, not service," Littley added.