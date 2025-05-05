The Worst Day (And Time) To Dine Out At A Restaurant
While choosing when (and when not) to dine at a restaurant is no easy task, it isn't impossible. While not all restaurants are the same — and some may have a uniquely bad time of day to pay them a visit (looking at you, McDonald's) – most follow a similar schedule when it comes to inventory, staffing, and overall busyness that contribute to a poor atmosphere and potentially a poor meal. That's why our general rule of thumb is to avoid eating at a dine-in restaurant on Mondays to save yourself from a disappointing outing.
This advice was given to us by Dennis Littley, the chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who pointed out the many problems with eating at a restaurant both on Mondays and in the late afternoon. Starting with the day of the week, Littley said: "As for the worst time to eat out, Mondays can be tough. Some restaurants are closed, others are running on lighter staff, and you might be getting the tail end of weekend inventory."
Alternatively, while you may think that late afternoon is an optimal time to avoid the lunch and dinner crowds, other issues arise when you dine during this period of time. "Mid-afternoon during the lull between lunch and dinner can also mean limited options or a crew doing prep, not service," Littley added.
The best ways to deal with an overcrowded restaurant
While ordering fish on Mondays may no longer be an issue, Monday still isn't the best day to go to a restaurant overall. However, it's not the worst-case scenario — that would instead be dining on the holiday of love. "The worst day of the year would probably be Valentine's Day, hands down," Littley warned. "Prix fixe menus, full houses, and high expectations rarely lead to the restaurant at its best."
While we know that visiting a restaurant during the quiet, late afternoon hours isn't ideal due to weaker service, going to an overcrowded restaurant can feel equally as unfortunate and even more overwhelming. Even still, a crowded restaurant doesn't have to ruin your night or meal. "If you do find yourself dining at a less-than-ideal time, sit at the bar," Littley explained. "You get faster service, often a full menu, and a more casual vibe that works in your favor."
So, as is often the case when going out, sitting at the bar is the best method to improve your dining experience. However, as is the case any time you sit at a bar, etiquette is key, and you should always try to avoid doing things that bartenders hate. "Keep your order simple, be kind to your server, and you'll almost always leave with a better experience, even at a time when the kitchen's not running at full tilt,” said Littley.