Bartenders Hate It When You Do These 12 Things

Everyone who has ever worked as a server or bartender just gave a collective eye roll at that headline. There are a number of things you should never say when ordering a drink at a bar, and requesting that your drink be "strong" is at the top of the list for a lot of bartenders. It's not only a red flag for someone who is likely not going to tip well, but a sign that unwarranted complaints about their drink are imminent.

Asking for an extra strong bar drink is pointless, to be honest, unless you plan on paying extra. For one thing, a bartender isn't just going to over pour for some stranger who feels entitled to it. Most importantly, though, drinks have a set amount of alcohol in them and a certain way they are inputted into the point of sale system. Nowadays, quite a lot of establishments have an inventory system in place and if the stock doesn't match up, the bartender could be in hot water.

If you need a stiff drink, order one! Just, please, don't expect to not pay for it. We'll hook you up with a double, it's going to come with an upcharge on your bill, though. Don't make this awkward, just ask for a double. Build a rapport with your bartender, and they'll decide if they want to be a bit heavy-handed with your drink.