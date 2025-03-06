The Right Way To Ask A Bartender To Surprise You

You're at the bar, club, watering hole, or mixology lab of your choice, and you're feeling adventurous. Maybe you have your preferences — you may love martinis, or you may be a fiend for mojitos — but you think there's something to be said for spontaneity. So you march up to the bar, you give the bartender your proudest, most cocksure look, and you say those two magic words: "Surprise me!" It'll also be a surprise for the bartender, but probably not a pleasant one. Although there's nothing wrong with wanting to try something new, "Surprise me" is one of those phrases to avoid when you go out to drink.

You may think you want to leave your drink order to chance, but anyone who's played Dungeons & Dragons will tell you that luck is not always on your side. For every scenario where you get your mind blown by a delicious new drink, there are five where you're given something you never ordered before because you thought it sounded gross — and one sip of which proves you right. Everybody has their own set of preferences, and while it may be easy for the bartender to pour you a shot and send you on your way, it probably won't fulfill either of you. Bartenders can pour drinks, mix cocktails, and listen to your tales of woe, but they cannot read your mind, and it's not fair to expect them to.