The Right Way To Ask A Bartender To Surprise You
You're at the bar, club, watering hole, or mixology lab of your choice, and you're feeling adventurous. Maybe you have your preferences — you may love martinis, or you may be a fiend for mojitos — but you think there's something to be said for spontaneity. So you march up to the bar, you give the bartender your proudest, most cocksure look, and you say those two magic words: "Surprise me!" It'll also be a surprise for the bartender, but probably not a pleasant one. Although there's nothing wrong with wanting to try something new, "Surprise me" is one of those phrases to avoid when you go out to drink.
You may think you want to leave your drink order to chance, but anyone who's played Dungeons & Dragons will tell you that luck is not always on your side. For every scenario where you get your mind blown by a delicious new drink, there are five where you're given something you never ordered before because you thought it sounded gross — and one sip of which proves you right. Everybody has their own set of preferences, and while it may be easy for the bartender to pour you a shot and send you on your way, it probably won't fulfill either of you. Bartenders can pour drinks, mix cocktails, and listen to your tales of woe, but they cannot read your mind, and it's not fair to expect them to.
You can ask the bartender for a surprise — but let them know what you like first
Now, this doesn't mean bartenders totally reject all whimsy and spontaneity. Luke Slater, the beer guru behind the Cask Connoisseur, has said that he relishes the chance to surprise his customers. But the bartender needs to have a basic understanding of what the customer likes and dislikes and what they might like to try. If they want to try a new beer, do they like IPAs or Pilsners better? If they would like to experiment with wine, would they prefer white or red, sweet or dry? If they try a new cocktail, would they like something bold and adventurous or something more old-fashioned, if not an actual Old Fashioned? They need to know if you can stomach gin or have allergies, and so on.
If you're self-conscious about asking for a surprise now, there's one context where it may be a little easier: when you're ordering food. According to Slater, pairing food with the right drink can make the experience more enjoyable. A surprise can be fun for both you and your bartender — just make sure you know what you're getting yourself into.