How The Old Fashioned Cocktail Got Its Name
The old fashioned is easily one of the most iconic cocktails in the world, and it's easy to see why. The effective drink is simple to make, and it's a great option for those who want a cocktail that places whiskey front and center; drink a well-made old fashioned and you'll still experience bourbon or rye at its best. While modifications like the autumnal apple old fashioned or Wisconsin's signature brandy-focused old fashioned are both tremendous in their own right, nothing beats the truest form of this classic cocktail.
The old fashioned is an extremely old cocktail. Of course, when it was first made during the 19th century, the drink was not known as an old fashioned. Rather, it was simply called the whiskey cocktail. However, by the 1880s, the whiskey cocktail had become a vintage classic and it was increasingly common for bartenders to add modern twists to the drink. Because of this, those wanting to order an old-school whiskey cocktail, without all the bells and whistles, started telling their bartenders to make an "old fashioned whiskey cocktail." The first half of the name stuck, and today, it remains the name of one of the most popular drinks around.
Has the old fashioned always been popular?
Throughout the 20th century, the old fashioned evolved in only minor ways. The most prominent of these changes occurred during the 1920s when the drink's ingredient list of whiskey, water or ice, sugar, and bitters was joined by two garnishes: A slice or twist of orange and a cherry. (These garnishes feature in many modern versions of the cocktail.)
While the drink survived Prohibition, it was not all that popular during the latter half of the 20th century. At least, it wasn't until interest in classic cocktails boomed during the 1990s and early 2000s. As craft cocktails became mainstream, classic iterations of the old fashioned became an integral part of most cocktail bars' menus. The drink has built upon this popularity in recent years and has, on numerous occasions, been named the world's bestselling classic cocktail.
The old fashioned is especially popular in Kentucky. This is because the drink was said to have been invented in Louisville. The city has taken pride in the old fashioned for countless decades, and it was named the official cocktail of Louisville in 2015. As the state is known for bourbon, Kentuckian versions of the old fashioned are usually made using this corn-based whiskey. This gives the drink a slightly sweeter taste compared to when it's made with rye whiskey. As anyone from this state will attest, while there are many vintage cocktails you need to try, few are as beloved, delicious, or customizable as the old fashioned.