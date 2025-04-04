What To Do When You Don't Like The Drink You Ordered At The Bar
Look, we've all been there. You're out with a bunch of friends, the vibes are chill, the music is right, and you decide to get a little crazy, a little out there with your drink order. Maybe it was that frozen margarita machine pumping out neon-green tiki drinks that promised a tropical escape, or perhaps it was Tom Hanks' sugary-sweet concoction of champagne and Diet Coke that sounded intriguing. But just one sip in you realize: this ain't it. So, what's next? Do you suffer in silence? Power through? Fear not — here's a guide on how to handle that less-than-stellar sip without sacrificing your night or making enemies with the bartender.
First, let's just take a moment to adjust. Sometimes, drinks are an acquired taste, and the first sip may not tell the whole story. Give it a few more tries. Some flavors evolve, especially if your cocktail has complex ingredients like bitters, herbs, or whiskey. If your drink is too sour, too sweet, or too strong, a good bartender can often tweak it. Don't be afraid to politely ask if they can adjust the balance. Simple fixes like a splash of soda water, extra citrus, or a touch of simple syrup can work wonders. Sometimes, just a little mixer on the side can help. Ask for a glass of tonic, cola, or juice. It's a subtle way to mellow out the flavors without sending your drink back.
Bar staff appreciate honesty and politeness
Don't be afraid to ask questions if you're unsure about what's on the bar menu, even if you want to order something as simple as a draft beer. Luke Slater from The Cask Connoisseur told The Takeout: "While I always take the time to explain why a beer tastes or looks a certain way, it can be frustrating when someone insists there's an issue without understanding the style."
This might be a good time to bust out the whole "sharing is caring" lesson we all learned in kindergarten. Got a friend who loves bold, bitter flavors while you're more of a sweet-and-fruity type? A swap might be the perfect solution. Bonus points if they're already eyeing your drink with envy — now you're the cool, selfless friend who shares cocktails.
The biggest mistake you can make is drinking half the drink before announcing you don't like it. If the concoction is genuinely undrinkable due to error (not just personal taste), it's okay to politely bring it to the bartender's attention. Most establishments would rather fix a mistake than have you leave unhappy. Just be kind and specific about what went wrong. There's also no shame in returning to your tried-and-true favorite or sticking to a vintage cocktail. After all, a crisp gin and tonic or a classic Sazerac rarely disappoints. Sometimes we roll the dice and it just doesn't work out. In that case, consider it a learning experience. Now, cheers to sipping smarter.