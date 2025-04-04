What To Do When You Don't Like The Drink You Ordered At The Bar

Look, we've all been there. You're out with a bunch of friends, the vibes are chill, the music is right, and you decide to get a little crazy, a little out there with your drink order. Maybe it was that frozen margarita machine pumping out neon-green tiki drinks that promised a tropical escape, or perhaps it was Tom Hanks' sugary-sweet concoction of champagne and Diet Coke that sounded intriguing. But just one sip in you realize: this ain't it. So, what's next? Do you suffer in silence? Power through? Fear not — here's a guide on how to handle that less-than-stellar sip without sacrificing your night or making enemies with the bartender.

First, let's just take a moment to adjust. Sometimes, drinks are an acquired taste, and the first sip may not tell the whole story. Give it a few more tries. Some flavors evolve, especially if your cocktail has complex ingredients like bitters, herbs, or whiskey. If your drink is too sour, too sweet, or too strong, a good bartender can often tweak it. Don't be afraid to politely ask if they can adjust the balance. Simple fixes like a splash of soda water, extra citrus, or a touch of simple syrup can work wonders. Sometimes, just a little mixer on the side can help. Ask for a glass of tonic, cola, or juice. It's a subtle way to mellow out the flavors without sending your drink back.