Requesting A Drink Be Made Strong At A Bar Is Pointless. Here's Why

Telling a bartender to "make it a strong one" is one of those things people say in movies or television that has a certain snap to it, such that you might want to try it out yourself in real life. ("Shaken not stirred," "keep the change," "follow that car" — many such cases.) It not only conveys that you're someone who can hold your liquor, but that you've had the kind of day where you might need a stiff drink. Hey, we've all been there. Unfortunately for you, it's also a completely pointless thing to ask, and something you really shouldn't say when you're ordering a drink at a bar.

For one thing, as much as we all love bartenders, they're not giving you booze purely out of the goodness of their hearts. They're giving you what you pay for, and if you ask for, say, a strong Old Fashioned, you shouldn't be surprised if it costs more. On top of that, cocktail recipes are carefully calibrated and proportioned to taste good while getting you loosened up, and adding extra booze to that delicate balance might disrupt it in an unpleasant way.