12 Unexpected Benefits Of Cooking With Thyme

Thyme is an essential herb with a flavor profile ranging from woody and earthy to piney and minty or lemony and grassy, depending on the variety. Whether freshly picked sprigs or dried and crushed, thyme plays well with other ingredients in both savory and sweet dishes, adding its characteristic flavor without overpowering. Originating in the Mediterranean, thyme is a prominent ingredient in the traditional za'atar spice blend, but it is also an integral part of herbs de Provence, bouquet garni, Moroccan tagines, and Caribbean jerk seasoning. A versatile herb, thyme can be simmered in soups, rubbed into meat, sprinkled on vegetables, baked into bread, or added to a green salad.

Many cooks grow thyme in their gardens because it's one of the easiest herbs to grow –– it does well even if it is underwatered or pruned aggressively. Fresh thyme can be stored for one to two weeks in the refrigerator (with a wet paper towel in a Ziplock bag) or for three to 12 months in the freezer (in ice cubes or deliciously preserved in an herby compound butter). You can also store fresh thyme by drying the herb in the microwave, oven, or by letting it air dry for a few weeks. Thyme's culinary versatility and hardiness aren't its only superpowers, however. Continue reading to learn about the unique benefits of cooking with thyme, which are flavorful, functional, and nutritious.