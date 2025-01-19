How To Make Grocery Store Rolls Look Homemade

There's something undeniably comforting about the smell of freshly made bread filling the kitchen, but not everyone has the time to bake from scratch. That's where the best store-bought dinner rolls come in. Buy a high-quality product, and you can transform it into a batch that feels homemade with a few tricks. For pre-baked rolls, you'll want to heat them up, and add some ingredients to boost the flavor. This step is essential to recreating that irresistible warmth and aroma.

Preheat your oven, and then brush the rolls with melted butter or olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. For extra flavor, try using leftover bacon fat, duck fat, rendered beef fat, or coconut oil. For whole slabs of bread (like Parker House or Hawaiian sweet rolls), tuck sprigs of fresh herbs, like rosemary or thyme, into the perforations between each piece. This will infuse each bite with flavor and prevent the herbs from burning. You can also top store-bought rolls with shredded cheese or garlic powder for a savory finish, or stuff dinner rolls with goat cheese for a creamy take. Bake them just enough to warm through, filling your kitchen with that mouthwatering scent.

Presentation is key to completing the transformation. Serve the rolls in a bread basket lined with a cloth napkin for a cozy feel. Garnish with fresh herbs or offer a small dish of butter pats for an elegant finish. These final details will make the rolls so impressive, your guests will never know they weren't made from scratch.