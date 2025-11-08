De-Stem Fresh Herbs In Seconds With This Box Grater Hack

Removing the stems from a fresh bunch of parsley or cilantro — America's favorite herb — saves time and effort thanks to one silent culinary knight in shiny armor: a box grater. Commonly used for grating cheese, a box grater has more power and prowess than most home cooks realize.

To de-stem a bunch of herbs with a box grater, thoroughly rinse the herbs with water and pat dry with a paper towel. Next, gather three or four stems of the herb together, like you're making a bouquet. With one hand, hold the box grater. Use your opposite hand to gently insert the fresh herb "bouquet" into one of the large holes on the side of the box grater, stems first. Reach under the box grater, and pull the stems completely through. You'll be left with a fluffy green pile of fragrant parsley leaves (or mint, or thyme, or whatever you choose to use). Repeat this process until you've de-stemmed your entire pile of herbs.