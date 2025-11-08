De-Stem Fresh Herbs In Seconds With This Box Grater Hack
Removing the stems from a fresh bunch of parsley or cilantro — America's favorite herb — saves time and effort thanks to one silent culinary knight in shiny armor: a box grater. Commonly used for grating cheese, a box grater has more power and prowess than most home cooks realize.
To de-stem a bunch of herbs with a box grater, thoroughly rinse the herbs with water and pat dry with a paper towel. Next, gather three or four stems of the herb together, like you're making a bouquet. With one hand, hold the box grater. Use your opposite hand to gently insert the fresh herb "bouquet" into one of the large holes on the side of the box grater, stems first. Reach under the box grater, and pull the stems completely through. You'll be left with a fluffy green pile of fragrant parsley leaves (or mint, or thyme, or whatever you choose to use). Repeat this process until you've de-stemmed your entire pile of herbs.
What to do with fresh herbs
Now that you've separated the leaves from the stems, there's a world of possibilities to use them. Create a delicious homemade dressing, like a vinaigrette, Green Goddess, or buttermilk ranch. Use the herbs as a garnish on soups, salads, pastas, or grilled meats. Whip up a fresh batch of chimichurri to serve with grilled steak or chicken. Or, make a creamy, nutty, and herby pesto. You could even add a couple of handfuls of herbs to a stick of butter that's been warmed to room temperature and build an herbaceous compound butter.
If you have too many leftover herbs, preserve them by placing them in a freezer tray with a little bit of olive oil. This will help the leaves retain their pungent flavors and avoid freezer burn until you're ready to use them. When ready, remove the herb-and-olive-oil cube and warm it up in a saucepan for sauces and soups, or toss it into a crockpot or Instant Pot.