How To Easily Dry Herbs Using Your Microwave

Fresh herbs are cooking essentials that punch above their weight. It doesn't take much to elevate dishes with their bright color, vibrant flavor, and blooming aroma. Unfortunately, it also doesn't take long for fresh herbs to wilt and turn brown, often before you've used much of them. Drying herbs when they're just starting to fade saves them from the trash while also providing you with better ingredients than the store-bought ones in your spice rack. You can even buy herbs specifically to dry them. The unexpected secret for drying herbs at home is your microwave (one of the many microwave tips every home cook should know).

Wash the herbs and pat them dry to start, then remove their stems. (Use up leftover herb stems like a pro instead of discarding them.) There are different ways to arrange the herbs on a paper towel-covered, microwave-safe plate. One is spreading an even layer no more than ½-inch thick. Another option is to arrange a smaller number in a single layer with a little space between them. You could also remove the leaves and put only those on the plate. Cover with a second paper towel, then place the plate in the microwave.

It should take two to three minutes total for the herbs to dry, depending on what herb you're drying. To avoid burning them, first microwave for 30 seconds and give them a look and a toss. Then keep microwaving in 20- to 30-second increments, checking the herbs after each round until they're completely dry.