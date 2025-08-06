How To Easily Dry Herbs Using Your Microwave
Fresh herbs are cooking essentials that punch above their weight. It doesn't take much to elevate dishes with their bright color, vibrant flavor, and blooming aroma. Unfortunately, it also doesn't take long for fresh herbs to wilt and turn brown, often before you've used much of them. Drying herbs when they're just starting to fade saves them from the trash while also providing you with better ingredients than the store-bought ones in your spice rack. You can even buy herbs specifically to dry them. The unexpected secret for drying herbs at home is your microwave (one of the many microwave tips every home cook should know).
Wash the herbs and pat them dry to start, then remove their stems. (Use up leftover herb stems like a pro instead of discarding them.) There are different ways to arrange the herbs on a paper towel-covered, microwave-safe plate. One is spreading an even layer no more than ½-inch thick. Another option is to arrange a smaller number in a single layer with a little space between them. You could also remove the leaves and put only those on the plate. Cover with a second paper towel, then place the plate in the microwave.
It should take two to three minutes total for the herbs to dry, depending on what herb you're drying. To avoid burning them, first microwave for 30 seconds and give them a look and a toss. Then keep microwaving in 20- to 30-second increments, checking the herbs after each round until they're completely dry.
Why drying herbs in the microwave is the best method
Microwaving outperforms other ways of drying herbs for a few reasons. It's faster than a low-temperature oven (which can take hours) and much faster than the week or more needed for a bundle to air-dry. You don't have to worry about keeping the herbs from flying around like you would in an air fryer. And even if you have a dehydrator (not a common kitchen appliance), using that also takes hours. Putting practical considerations like timing aside, microwave drying best maintains the herbs' quality. It evaporates water from herbs quickly, so the elements which create their flavor and color remain mostly intact.
Hearty herbs like rosemary, oregano, thyme, and sage are ideal for drying in the microwave while parsley, cilantro, basil, tarragon, and other delicate herbs lose more flavor to evaporation because they contain more moisture. They can still be dried in the microwave, but the microwave is better suited for those heartier herbs.
Microwaved herbs can be stored whole or crumbled and used like store-bought dried herbs — only packed with more flavor. You can grind them into a powder to make real Italian seasoning instead of the jarred stuff (or something similar). Keep the herbs in an air-tight container in a cool, dry place for up to six months. For fresh herbs in a pinch, you can rehydrate the dried herbs by placing them in a cup of warm water for 10 to 15 minutes.