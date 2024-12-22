Lose The Shaker And Make Some Real Italian Seasoning
If you're anything like me, you already have a bottle of Italian seasoning on your spice rack. Maybe you shake it over spaghetti dishes, dust your pizzas with it, add it to chicken dinners, or sprinkle it on roasted vegetables (it is incredible on zucchini). Even so, while it may be popular here in America, it is not used in Italy, according to YouTube couple, Pasta Grammar. And they would know — one-half of the duo being Eva Santaguida, a native Italian and Italian cookbook author. So, how do Italians really season their food? One popular herb mix used in Italy is called Salamoia Bolognese, which combines rosemary, sage, fresh garlic, salt, and black pepper.
In contrast, Italian seasoning or herb mix often consists of a combination of oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, garlic powder, coriander, or sage. Salamoia Bolognese can be found in most grocery stores throughout Italy, while American Italian seasoning is not common. If you want to try Salamoia Bolognese out yourself, you can easily find it online or make it at home.
Are Italian seasoning and Salamoia Bolognese really that different?
While the two seasonings contain similarities, one key ingredient distinguishes them. Salamoia Bolognese contains salt, while Italian seasoning usually does not. After listening to Italian chef, Eva Santaguida, you can tell why Salamoia Bolognese is favored in Italy. "Salt in Italian food is used everywhere and I mean everywhere, maybe except coffee in the morning," she explained. "It's real that we shouldn't eat a lot of salt, but it's also real that if you don't use it in the proper way your dish doesn't really taste."
Salt is an integral part of almost any dish, in Italy and beyond, and this extra flavor component in Salamoia Bolognese really ups the ante when it comes to seasoning food. You can make Salamoia Bolognese at home by blending the dried herbs in a food processor — this will give you a fine blend, whereas hand chopping will be more coarse. You'll also want to use high-quality salt, like sea salt. Sprinkle it on potatoes, roasted meat, or simply enjoy it with fresh crusty bread dipped in olive oil.