Lose The Shaker And Make Some Real Italian Seasoning

If you're anything like me, you already have a bottle of Italian seasoning on your spice rack. Maybe you shake it over spaghetti dishes, dust your pizzas with it, add it to chicken dinners, or sprinkle it on roasted vegetables (it is incredible on zucchini). Even so, while it may be popular here in America, it is not used in Italy, according to YouTube couple, Pasta Grammar. And they would know — one-half of the duo being Eva Santaguida, a native Italian and Italian cookbook author. So, how do Italians really season their food? One popular herb mix used in Italy is called Salamoia Bolognese, which combines rosemary, sage, fresh garlic, salt, and black pepper.

In contrast, Italian seasoning or herb mix often consists of a combination of oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, garlic powder, coriander, or sage. Salamoia Bolognese can be found in most grocery stores throughout Italy, while American Italian seasoning is not common. If you want to try Salamoia Bolognese out yourself, you can easily find it online or make it at home.