Don't Ditch Potato Water When You Could Cook With It Instead

Boiling potatoes to perfectly al dente is like making art, but knowing how to also put that leftover potato water to good use is like making a masterpiece. If you're new to the potato water game, it's a vintage cooking hack that many have forgotten about, but once you try it out, you'll never throw out potato water again. Instead, use that starchy water to make yourself some delicious soup. It adds body in a similar way to pasta water, and it lends an extra boost of nutrition thanks to the potatoes that were boiled in it.

Use potato water as a stand-in for broth or plain water, either on its own or with other flavorful additions. This option is simple, and you can play around with flavors as much as you'd like. To the potato water, add herbs like thyme, rosemary, or cilantro, spices like black pepper, or aromatics such as onions and garlic, and simmer it all together before adding the rest of your soup ingredients. You can even use potato water to reconstitute bouillon.

You can also use the potato water to enhance soup that has a different broth base, thanks to the starch that's released into the water from the potatoes. The starch acts as a gluten-free thickening agent that's great for adding body to a heartier soup, stew, or chili. If making soup is definitely your goal, try swapping water for chicken broth when boiling potatoes for even more flavor from the start.