Say Goodbye To Clumpy Spices With A Clever Twist Of The Sifter Cap
Whether you're whipping up a fresh batch of no-bake holiday cookies or trying seasoned air fried baby carrots, having a variety of spices close at hand is always helpful. If variety is the spice of life, then spices unlock a world of unlimited food possibilities. But if you're popping open paprika or eying up onion powder, you might find an unwelcome surprise — clumped spices. These annoyances can get in the way of a perfect flavor blend — especially when you have to pour oh-so-specific portions.
There's no quicker way to ruin a recipe than trying to pour a jigger or a teaspoon and watching helplessly as a mini mountain of spice cascades into your creation. If you're inclined to throw out your clumped spices — don't. A simple hack, in which you twist the holey cap common to most spice containers will allow you to control (or initiate) the flow and get a better pour.
Doing the twist (with your spices)
Chubby Checker famously had audiences nationwide doing the Twist in the 1960s and that's the idea behind this helpful hack. You don't have to dance (though you can if you want), but to de-clump your spices, you can twist the sifter top back and forth a couple of times. This turns your container of seasoning salt or oregano into a makeshift grinder — especially if you hold the container upside down and twist the sifter — releasing the spices and getting them to pour normally. This hack, which comes from TikTok user @karma_shai, is a sure spice saver and works on everything from packed spices like cumin and cinnamon to minced herbs like sage, rosemary, and thyme.
So the next time you want to add a pinch of salt or a dash of pepper to your food and you're dealing with unwanted clumps, don't fret. Give the sifter fitment on your spice containers a twist or two and your spices will be as good as new. This makes it easy to experiment with flavor blends and try new spices like the versatile Vegeta as you whip up magnificent culinary masterpieces.