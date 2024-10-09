Say Goodbye To Clumpy Spices With A Clever Twist Of The Sifter Cap

Chubby Checker famously had audiences nationwide doing the Twist in the 1960s and that's the idea behind this helpful hack. You don't have to dance (though you can if you want), but to de-clump your spices, you can twist the sifter top back and forth a couple of times. This turns your container of seasoning salt or oregano into a makeshift grinder — especially if you hold the container upside down and twist the sifter — releasing the spices and getting them to pour normally. This hack, which comes from TikTok user @karma_shai, is a sure spice saver and works on everything from packed spices like cumin and cinnamon to minced herbs like sage, rosemary, and thyme.

So the next time you want to add a pinch of salt or a dash of pepper to your food and you're dealing with unwanted clumps, don't fret. Give the sifter fitment on your spice containers a twist or two and your spices will be as good as new. This makes it easy to experiment with flavor blends and try new spices like the versatile Vegeta as you whip up magnificent culinary masterpieces.