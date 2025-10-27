Learn To Enjoy Water By Infusing It With Flavor

Sometimes plain water just doesn't cut it, and the price of seltzer means it's probably not your main thirst quencher, though here are the best lime seltzers if that's your thing. You can always try this high tech device that tricks your brain into enjoying plain water, I guess. Luckily, there's a low tech, affordable way to flavor your water: You can always infuse your waters with fruit and herbs. Yep, it's that simple and you don't even need to be at a spa to do it.

We should probably mention that you need to wash your produce before using them, especially for infused water. You don't have to use organic fruits either. The infused water world truly is your oyster. You can keep it simple with safe, delicious combinations like cucumber and lemon. Or, take things up a notch by adding herbs like mint, basil, thyme, or rosemary. If you like florals, like I do, you can even add lavender, rose, or chamomile, though use tea bags if going this route. You can infuse water in as little as 30 minutes, though letting the concoction sit for 24 hours in the fridge will yield maximum flavor. Just a note: Citrus slices will eventually turn bitter if left for longer than 4 hours, so simply scoop them out and refresh with new slices.