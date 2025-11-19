How Geoffrey Zakarian Turns Simple Canned Tuna Into A Gourmet Meal

You know chef Geoffrey Zakarian. The long-time Food Network staple, Iron Chef, and restaurateur has been passing judgement on "Chopped" for years and dishing out tips and tricks on "The Kitchen" for hundreds of episodes. He's given us advice on everything from how to make more flavorful fried chicken to what to watch out for when buying live lobster.

Staying busy, most recently, he's partnered with Tampa General Hospital to absolutely overhaul your idea of depressing hospital food, by creating a new menu for the hospital's patients that utilizes fresh, seasonal, locally grown foods, with menu items like grilled Gulf snapper and bistro hanger steak. He also recently taught a salade Niçoise masterclass at the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar – and that's why we caught up with him to learn more about this French classic. With a little bit of finesse and a whole lot of culinary know-how, Zakarian turns simple canned tuna into a gourmet meal, and he shared with us how you can do the same.