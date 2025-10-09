The Variety Of Store-Bought Dressing You Should Avoid And Make At Home Instead

I'll be the first to say there's nothing more convenient than relying on a store-bought salad dressing to help jazz up some greens, especially when certain varieties, like creamy dressings, can sometimes taste better than homemade — I've never been able to make a homemade ranch taste quite like the best bottled ranch dressing. But there is one type of store-bought salad dressing I refuse to buy at all costs, and you should too: It's any kind and any brand of vinaigrette dressing.

Not only does it cost cents to make your vinaigrette, but it's far more tasty, and most importantly, it's as easy as one-two-three, literally! Just combine one part emulsifier, two parts vinegar (or any acid), and three parts oil in a mixing bowl or shake it in a glass mason jar with a lid and voilà! That's all that's necessary to create a fantastic homemade vinaigrette within minutes that can be stored in the fridge up to a week.

What's especially convenient about making a vinaigrette over buying one is the fact that most of us already have at least one kind of vinegar or acid, neutral-tasting oil, and some type of emulsifier to marry the vinegar and oil together. Once these three base ingredients are established, you can also play around with adding a mixture of fresh or dried herbs — like fresh chopped basil or dried oregano, perfect for a salad with Italian flavors, spices like smoked paprika or cayenne pepper, or aromatics like minced fresh garlic to add a little zing.