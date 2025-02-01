Get More Out Of Mason Jars With Specialty Lids

Did you know the Mason jar was the first jar to be designed with a threaded opening for a lid to twist onto and tightly seal air out? Since 1858, this iconic American jar has been revolutionary not only for food preservation, like for the homemade jam you ought to be making, but also food storage, such as prepped lunches layered into Mason jars. Innovations in lids have expanded their versatility further, allowing them to serve various purposes, including specific food organization, cleaning, and decorative uses.

To elevate your food storage game, there's actually a specialized Mason jar lid for almost every common kitchen use. For mess-free pouring or drinking, there are lids with a capped pour spout that are perfect for mixing up protein shakes or salad dressings. Or go for something like this Mason jar cruet lid that's designed for storing and pouring liquid contents like oil or vinegar.

There are also shaker dispenser lids for smaller items like decorative sprinkles, or you can even reuse the lids to parmesan cheese bottles. There are tops with airlocks that are ideal for all your fermenting projects or sets that transform your Mason jar into a cocktail shaker. Instead of using a regular sealable lid that tends to get sticky when storing honey, you can simply replace it with this convenient honey dipper lid. For ease, a citrus juicer lid allows you to both make and drink a glass of freshly squeezed juice, while a Mason jar infuser lid like this one allows you to steep a ready-to-drink glass of tea.