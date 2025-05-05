The Secret To Geoffrey Zakarian's Super Flavorful Fried Chicken Is A Seasoning Usually Reserved For Fish

Geoffrey Zakarian, like many a TV chef before him, likes to put his own spin on basic recipes. When Zakarian makes a martini, he adds olive oil to the gin, while he puts Worcestershire sauce in his egg salad. His fried chicken recipe also includes a special touch. Instead of going with his best approximation of KFC's 11 secret herbs and spices, he adds half a cup of Old Bay seasoning into the buttermilk marinade and sprinkles more seasoning on top of the cooked chicken.

Old Bay is the unofficial flavor of my home state, Maryland, and while manufacturer McCormick is no more forthcoming than Colonel Sanders as to the actual ingredients, it does disclose that the seasoning is made from celery salt, black pepper, red pepper, paprika, and other unnamed spices. It's marketed as a seafood seasoning mix, but Old Bay is actually much more versatile.

Old Bay can often be used interchangeably with Creole or Cajun seasoning, and Zakarian isn't the only chef to have thought to use it on chicken. Baltimore's now-closed soul food restaurant Ida B's Table was famous for its Old Bay fried chicken, while Washington, D.C.-based District Fried Chicken & Co currently features a hot honey Old Bay fried chicken sandwich on the menu. Nor is this dish restricted to the Mid-Atlantic region, since Emeril's Bistro 717 serves up Old Bay fried chicken wings to passengers on Carnival Cruise Lines.