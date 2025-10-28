Watch Out For This One Red Flag When Buying Lobster At The Store

Unless you're a professional chef, a New England native, or a well-heeled amateur cook with a taste for seafood, you probably don't have much experience with cooking lobster. That means that, if and when you decide to splurge, you'll probably need a little help purchasing the pricy crustacean. According to chef, restaurateur, and Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian, there's only one thing you really need to watch for, though. "It has to be live," Zakarian told The Takeout at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. Does that mean it has to be moving? "100%," he confirmed, "because otherwise it's dead."

Yes, there are other considerations — after all, you don't want to make mistakes when buying lobster. For example, the lobster you have your eye on should have its claws and antennae. However, Zakarian says you don't need to be too picky as long as it's moving: Don't worry about factors like size or color. "If it's live, it's fine," he said. "If it's dead, it's dead. If it's alive, it's good." Even if an unresponsive lobster is alive, it might not survive the ride home — and lobsters start to spoil immediately. Get the freshest lobster possible to ensure that it's still living by the time you bring out the stock pot. Store live lobsters by wrapping them in a damp cloth and putting them in the fridge. Avoid placing them in tap water because they are saltwater creatures.

But why is it so important to buy live lobsters, anyway? Most of the other animals we eat are dead by the time they get to stores. What's the big deal?