11 Mistakes People Make When Buying Lobster

Whether you are eating lobster like a connoisseur or sending shells flying across the table, it's important that the crustacean is of the highest quality possible. It doesn't matter how fresh it was when caught if the live lobster you have your eye on hasn't been handled and stored in the appropriate conditions. In fact, dirty and overcrowded tanks are a big no-no, so look for reputable vendors with clean, well-aerated tanks with minimal crowding. If you are curious about how retail chains once handled live seafood, check out our article on the former lobster tanks at Walmart.

Nic Vanderbeeken, who personally sources and prepares lobsters for Apéritif Restaurant in Bali, Indonesia, highlights how damaging poor tank conditions can be to the quality and flavor of the crustaceans. "Keeping lobsters in dirty water or crowded tanks decreases their oxygen supply, forcing them into too much stress. Stress negatively affects the meat's quality, making it less sweet and faster to spoil. Make sure that the water is clean and the tank is not too crowded, so that lobsters can move about smoothly," Vanderbeeken says.

Proper storage doesn't end at the store tank. Once you bring your lobster home, it's important to keep it as fresh as possible until you are ready to prepare it. Since lobsters start to decompose shortly after they die, your number one priority is to keep it alive. For best results, store the lobster in the refrigerator at a temperature between 34 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit. It also helps to keep the crustacean's gills moist by covering them with a damp newspaper or towels. That said, lobsters are unlikely to stay alive for more than 40 hours.