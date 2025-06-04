Get The Freshest Lobster Possible By Avoiding Ones That Look Like This

For most folks, lobster is a rare treat — so it's hard to know what to look for when you want a fresh one. But Mark Murrell picks out prime lobsters for a living, and he gave The Takeout some advice. Murrell is founder, owner, and Chief Curator of Get Maine Lobster, a site that ships live Maine lobsters across the United States. He's also an advisor to the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

Unless you're buying frozen, you want your lobsters not only live, but also lively. "When selecting a live lobster, you want to look for spryness," says Murrell. Slow, sluggish lobsters might be sick or close to death. Pick one up by the back of the head and see how it responds. According to Murrell, "It should be able to hold up its claws and curl its tail."

What if the costly crustacean looks limp and lifeless by the time it gets to the kitchen? Murrell says you should still give it a shot. "If a lobster is not moving and you suspect it might be dead, cook it in a separate pot, then check the meat consistency," he says. "If it's firm, it is good to eat. If the meat is crumbly, it is bad."

But why is it so important to buy live lobsters anyway? Brace yourself — it's gory. Lobsters use enzymes in their digestive tract to break down food. As soon as a lobster dies, the enzymes start attacking its flesh. You'll get mushy meat within a few hours.