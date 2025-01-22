The Failproof Method To Tell When Your Lobster Is Fully Cooked

Ordering a perfectly prepared lobster from a gourmet restaurant is a treat, but cooking one at home comes with its challenges. Not only do you have to get past the idea of killing the lobster (which is an unfortunate but necessary step of the process), you also have to ensure that it cooks properly. Undercooked lobsters can be dangerous while overcooked lobsters are rubbery and nearly inedible. According to Curt Brown, lobsterman and Marine Biologist at Ready Seafood (one of Maine's largest seafood wholesalers) and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, the failproof way to know your lobster is fully cooked is to pay attention to size.

"It's best to closely follow cooking times for steaming or boiling lobster based on the size of the individual lobsters. When the lobster is fully cooked, the antenna should easily break off the head of the lobster when pulled. The meat should be white and opaque," Brown said.

Consuming undercooked lobster can lead to a plethora of foodborne illnesses such as Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, or Vibrio vulnificus. Thoroughly cooking your lobster severely lessens these risks by neutralizing the bacteria that naturally occur in seafood. White and opaque meat is an indicator that the lobster has cooked to the ideal temperature, as is a bright red shell, a curled tail, and easily detachable legs and antenna.