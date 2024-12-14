When Is The Best Time Of Year To Buy Lobster?
Lobster is perceived as one of the most luxurious and delicious meals you can have, and few places provide better lobster than the coastal state of Maine. While the abnormally high cost of lobster is oftentimes scoffed at, a lobster sourced from Maine is considered a true delight among seafood aficionados due to its larger size, healthier qualities, and because they are caught and served year-round in the region.
However, there is an ideal period of the year when you should be getting lobster for a handful of reasons, the most notable of which is the cheaper price tag that comes with it. For those unaware, lobster fishing is done throughout the entire year in Maine and New Hampshire, meaning there is very rarely a shortage of lobster in that area. Since lobster fishing does slow down during the winter and early spring months, lobster prices often increase during this time of the year. So, if you want to enjoy the fabled Maine lobster, it'd be wise to do so in the middle part of the year, specifically throughout the summer and fall.
How the seasons impact lobster prices and quality
While the folks on Canada's eastern coast prefer to eat their lobsters in late December, Maine lobsters are most commonly enjoyed throughout the summer and fall months of the year. The primary reason for this trend is due to the migration patterns of Maine lobster. Lobsters migrate to warmer water near the shore starting in June and ending in December, meaning they are far more active — and, therefore, easily catchable — during that time of year. This high supply thus lowers prices on the crawfish, making a lobster dinner far more feasible for the average person.
Plus, if you're worried that a better price will come at the expense of quality, this is not at all the case when it comes to lobster. Because of the shedding of their shells during the summer, Maine lobsters are typically more tender and sweeter during the summer months than those caught at other points throughout the year. However, if you prefer hard-shelled lobsters more than their soft-shelled counterparts, many of the crawfish regrow their shells by September, which is still within the optimal time period to buy lobster cost-effectively.
Unsurprisingly, lobster season is a big deal throughout the Northeastern United States, where there are two National Lobster Days that are heavily celebrated throughout the region. So, if you find yourself in New England during the summer or fall, it might be time to indulge in some delicious lobster while you're there.