When Is The Best Time Of Year To Buy Lobster?

While the folks on Canada's eastern coast prefer to eat their lobsters in late December, Maine lobsters are most commonly enjoyed throughout the summer and fall months of the year. The primary reason for this trend is due to the migration patterns of Maine lobster. Lobsters migrate to warmer water near the shore starting in June and ending in December, meaning they are far more active — and, therefore, easily catchable — during that time of year. This high supply thus lowers prices on the crawfish, making a lobster dinner far more feasible for the average person.

Plus, if you're worried that a better price will come at the expense of quality, this is not at all the case when it comes to lobster. Because of the shedding of their shells during the summer, Maine lobsters are typically more tender and sweeter during the summer months than those caught at other points throughout the year. However, if you prefer hard-shelled lobsters more than their soft-shelled counterparts, many of the crawfish regrow their shells by September, which is still within the optimal time period to buy lobster cost-effectively.

Unsurprisingly, lobster season is a big deal throughout the Northeastern United States, where there are two National Lobster Days that are heavily celebrated throughout the region. So, if you find yourself in New England during the summer or fall, it might be time to indulge in some delicious lobster while you're there.