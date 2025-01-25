How To Eat Lobster Like A Connoisseur

From its humble beginnings on the lowest rung of the cuisine ladder, lobster has become one of the most expensive proteins around (though you can buy it during certain times of the year to maybe get a deal on it). So, it makes sense that when you splurge on lobster you'll want to get your money's worth and extract every little bit of meat from the shell. Lobster can seem intimidating, but it's really not, and if you follow these expert tips, you'll be eating like a connoisseur in no time.

After you have thoroughly cooked your lobster, you'll want to break apart all the pieces — the tail, the legs, the claws, and you'll also be left with the main body. You can buy a lobster tool kit, which comes with scissors, crackers, and picks, or just use a sharp knife and a fork.

Curt Brown, lobsterman and marine biologist at Ready Seafood and board member for the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative has a handy tip for getting to the leg meat without a lobster kit: "To extract the meat, simply break the legs off the body, and roll any handy bottle or glass over the leg starting at the tip to push the meat out the open end."