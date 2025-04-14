Whatever Happened To The Lobster Tanks At Walmart?
Walmart has existed since the 1960s, and through the years, details that have come and gone remain nostalgic in consumers' lives. Admittedly, some of this nostalgia is questionable—like the circular lobster tanks that were so pleasing to stare into as a child, before the full understanding of the lobsters' future was apparent. However, you won't find these tanks in stores during any shopping trips nowadays.
It's uncertain, but the Walmart lobster tanks were likely removed due to low profit. If you've ever wondered why lobsters cost so much, they can take several years to reach the proper size for eating, and need to be kept in certain conditions to remain healthy for consumption. Between the transport and storage of live lobsters, there's a risk of animal death before purchase. This can be a financial blow that may not be worth it to retailers like Walmart.
It's also possible that Walmart felt pressure from other large retailers that halted the sales of live lobsters. Walmart has gone through a lot as a company, including a plethora of food recalls that affected millions and numerous brand refreshes, but some of the biggest news was the permanent end to the sale of live fish in 2019. This means pet fish and live lobsters as well.
Walmart isn't the first grocery store to omit live lobster sales
While Walmart's lobster tanks tend to be the first in many consumers' memories, the company was far from the only grocery store that sold them. The grocery giant wasn't the first retail chain to stop the sale of live lobsters either. Whole Foods released a statement in 2006 announcing the prompt end of live lobster sales in all locations. The decision was made due to the inability to ensure humane conditions and quality of life for the animals while they awaited their fate.
In 2007, Raley's joined the list of stores that no longer practiced the sale of live lobsters after an ad campaign resulted in PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and PETA supporters calling out the inhumane practice of live lobster sales. Some countries, like Switzerland and New Zealand, have gone as far as making it illegal to boil lobsters alive without stunning them first. While there are no laws in the United States about preparing your lobster, these days, if you see a live lobster tank in a big chain store, it's worth noting that it's a grocery store seafood you should probably avoid.