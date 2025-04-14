Whatever Happened To The Lobster Tanks At Walmart?

Walmart has existed since the 1960s, and through the years, details that have come and gone remain nostalgic in consumers' lives. Admittedly, some of this nostalgia is questionable—like the circular lobster tanks that were so pleasing to stare into as a child, before the full understanding of the lobsters' future was apparent. However, you won't find these tanks in stores during any shopping trips nowadays.

It's uncertain, but the Walmart lobster tanks were likely removed due to low profit. If you've ever wondered why lobsters cost so much, they can take several years to reach the proper size for eating, and need to be kept in certain conditions to remain healthy for consumption. Between the transport and storage of live lobsters, there's a risk of animal death before purchase. This can be a financial blow that may not be worth it to retailers like Walmart.

It's also possible that Walmart felt pressure from other large retailers that halted the sales of live lobsters. Walmart has gone through a lot as a company, including a plethora of food recalls that affected millions and numerous brand refreshes, but some of the biggest news was the permanent end to the sale of live fish in 2019. This means pet fish and live lobsters as well.